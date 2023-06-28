Lenovo Tab Extreme Review: Exactly The Sum Of Its Parts

It's understandable that someone may look at Lenovo's Tab Extreme Tablet and think of it as just a giant Android tablet. It's a somewhat reductive point of view to take on the device, but at the same time, it's also kind of spot on. Because, yes, it is "just" an Android tablet with a 14.5-inch display, but the size coupled with the included stand, keyboard, and Precision Pen 3 (Lenovo's stylus) all make it feel more like a laptop-tablet hybrid than your everyday average Android slate.

What you're ultimately going to find in the box, if you decide to check inside, is a large tablet with pretty decent processing power. Or a decent Android laptop that's adequately thin and travel-sized. Really it all depends on what you're looking for, and what you want it to be at any given moment. But it's that option to easily switch between the two — a sort of jack-of-all-trades approach if you will — that helps the Lenovo Tab Extreme stand out.

Lenovo provided a Tab Extreme Tablet for the purpose of this review. At the time of writing Lenovo's website states that the keyboard is only included in "select models," so you'd be wise, before you buy, to make absolutely sure that the model you're buying has the accessories we're talking about in this review.