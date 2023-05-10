Google Pixel Tablet Hands-On: Good Hardware Can't Hide An Uphill Challenge

The Google Pixel Tablet doesn't seem all that different from what we'd imagine Google would produce if it planned a new Google Home Hub. That device was like a tablet that was stuck to a base, and seemed determined to avoid being used like one would use any other Android tablet. The Google Pixel Tablet seems to want to fulfill the wishes of the folks who tried the Google Home Hub and loved it but wished they could also just... take it with them.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

The value proposal Google seems to be making with the Google Pixel Tablet is that you're allowed to use it as a tablet, sure, but just as well as a sort of Nest Hub smart display. The device is definitely meant to be a package deal with its Charging Speaker Dock — the dock you see above and the dock you'll see in most/all of Google's advertisements for the tablet. And it is — each Google Pixel Tablet comes with one Charging Speaker Dock, and you can purchase additional Charging Speaker Docks separately so you can dock your Pixel Tablet all around your home.