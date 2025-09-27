This iPad Is The Best Pick In 2025 - And It's The Most Affordable In Apple's Lineup

Soon after Apple released the iPadOS 26 update in September, I installed it on the entry-level 11th Gen iPad, the most affordable tablet in the company's line-up. I was surprised to see it now offers Stage Manager, a multi-tasking feature that was once limited to the pricey iPads with a desktop-class M-series processor. The base-level iPad, despite its older mobile-class A16 processor, got the full OS overhaul treatment, down to the macOS-inspired Menu Bar. Save for Apple Intelligence, the iPadOS 26 experience on the $349 tablet looks and feels eerily similar to the $1,299 iPad Pro.

The attention that Apple has paid to its cheapest tablet is something you won't find in the Android tablet segment. In fact, if I were to recommend an Apple tablet to casual users, I'd recommend the entry-level iPad, based on its great pound-for-pound value. The iPad (A16) gets a lot right and, in its current shape, can handle everything from streaming and gaming to educational needs. I often take it out for a spin as my stop-gap workhorse, and rarely feel the need for more firepower to handle my web and app-based tasks.

Now, unless you want an even more pocketable tablet (read: iPad mini), or something even bigger (like a 13-inch panel on the iPad Air or Pro), the baseline iPad offers terrific value for money. And thanks to Apple's long software update commitment, the iPad A16 will serve you just fine for the next few years.