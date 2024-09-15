4 Free Adobe Acrobat Alternatives For Windows

Developed by German company Geek Software GmbH, PDF24 Creator features an impressive array of tools for handling your PDFs, all laid out in a minimalistic and easy-to-navigate interface. There are the typical PDF app functionalities like editing, merging, signing, and splitting, and the more advanced options like cropping the PDF, changing the page size, and removing the file's metadata. Similar to Adobe Acrobat, PDF24 Creator is also equipped with file conversion tools. It's one of the best apps to use if you need to convert a JPG file to PDF or a PDF to 19 other file formats, including DOCX, EPUB, HTML, and XLSX. Although the app comes complete with over 40 different tools, you can simply favorite the ones you frequently use, so you can easily access them later at the top of the home screen.

PDF24 Creator works completely offline, meaning your files aren't sent to the cloud and you don't need an active internet connection to edit your files. What you'll also appreciate about the app is that you can change the language to many different options, including Japanese, French, Spanish, and Portuguese, ideal for when you prefer to work in your native tongue.

There are, however, a few caveats to using PDF24 Creator. Since the app is completely free, there's no official support provided aside from the community-based help forum. If you create an account with PDF24 Creator, you consent to receiving email that may contain ads and marketing promotions. You can skip creating an account, though, but you won't be able to use some features.

