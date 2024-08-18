6 Of The Best Open-Source PDF Editors Available To Try

PDFs have become quite a staple in our digital lives, and it's likely that you use them more often than you realize. Perhaps you're a student doing research for multiple school projects, or possibly you're a human resource specialist handling employee and company documents. Whatever the case may be, having apps that handle such files is a must.

Advertisement

If you mainly just read PDFs, internet browsers do a decent job of displaying them for you. However, if you're always modifying your PDFs or filling out PDF forms, then what you need is a dedicated PDF editor. Unfortunately, Adobe Acrobat — many people's go-to PDF editor — can be quite pricey. The good news is that you really don't need to spend a pretty penny just to edit PDFs on your computer. There's a bunch of alternatives for Adobe Acrobat out there, some of which are known as open-source PDF editors. Let's have a look at what this type of software is, and explore a handful of open-source PDF editors that you can install.