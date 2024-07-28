4 Of The Best Adobe Acrobat Alternatives Available Today (According To Users)

Adobe Acrobat may be the de facto standard of PDF editors, as it comes preinstalled on many Windows machines. But that hasn't stopped competitors from designing their own PDF software — there are many alternatives for businesses and individuals. If you're wondering whether there are apps that offer all Adobe Acrobat's features and more, the answer is yes, and they can even save you money.

Adobe Acrobat has a rich history of updates, often being the first to introduce features like scanning PDFs on mobile. But other companies have quickly caught up, some of which are going beyond to offer extra features like inserting PDF pages from one document to another. In today's productivity era, it's easy to see how these features are worth considering, whether at home or in the office.

Whether you're looking for extra features or unhappy paying $239.88 per year for Adobe Acrobat Pro — the software's full version — we'll explore four affordable alternatives for seamless PDF management that are regularly mentioned in discussions of alternative apps. These apps are very capable of achieving Adobe Acrobat's functionalities, featuring extensive options to view, annotate, and edit PDF files on Windows and Mac. Let's look at four of the best Adobe Acrobat replacements available on the market today.