UPDF Is A Powerful AI-Powered PDF Editor With Clean UI For All Platforms

Sponsored Content.
This content was paid for by UPDF and written by SlashGear.
As much as you may use PDFs in your daily life, you may not be aware of just how much you can do with digital documents besides reading or making minor annotations to them. You may not even be aware of PDF reader and editor apps other than Adobe, but they're out there, and some — such as UPDF — can be powerful tools that can greatly improve your productivity.
Free PDF editors typically have pretty limited features, but you should be making the most of your PDFs by using a program that can edit text and scanned PDF files, change headers and footers, redact, allow you to autofill and add digital signatures, and use optical character recognition (OCR) for a wide range of purposes. UPDF can do all of these things, and since it's compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, it can be used by pretty much anyone who works with PDFs.
It's no surprise then that UPDF has gradually become the fiercest competitor of Adobe Acrobat.
AI powers many of UPDF's enhanced features
The powerful UDPF AI included with the app will make the content displayed within PDFs much easier to understand and streamline your workflow.
Efficient Summarization: UPDF AI delivers precise summaries of lengthy documents in seconds, ensuring quick access to key information.
Swift Translation: Break language barriers effortlessly with UPDF AI, enabling accurate translations across 38 languages including Korean, French, and Arabic.
In-Depth Explanation: Catering to both students and professionals, UPDF AI offers detailed explanations for selected text within your documents.
Creative Writing Support: Overcome writer's block with UPDF AI, empowering you to brainstorm, write, and refine various content types such as cover letters, contracts, lyrics, and more.
Chat with PDF and Document Queries: With UPDF AI, upload documents to the cloud for quick extraction of core ideas and the ability to ask specific questions.
Thanks to its compatibility with major platforms — including Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android — you can also chat with PDFs anytime and anywhere.
Advanced PDF editing tool
Additionally, you can easily edit PDF text with UPDF, as well as any links, watermarks, or images contained within them. With its deep bench of easy-to-use editing tools, it will feel like you're working with a word processor like Microsoft Word rather than a PDF editor. You can also perfectly preserve the original format of your documents. If you're an Android user, UPDF is an invaluable program, as few PDF tools on the market support editing on Android devices.
That's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what UPDF can do for you — with its array of enhanced features, it's possible to work completely paperless if you want to. Using AI-powered OCR, you can easily convert your scanned PDFs, paper documents and images into searchable and editable PDFs. Also, the application can easily convert PDFs to Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Pages, HTML, or images — and vice versa. The quality will also be preserved, so you don't have to worry about losing data, and you can also compress PDF files to more efficiently use storage space.
Powerful editing tools for all platforms
Plus, you can work with multiple PDFs at once, using the batch tool for printing, converting, encrypting, and more, as well as easily combining multiple PDFs into a single document. With intuitive zoom-in controls, you can also take advantage of its rich display and read and examine your PDFs with crystal-clear clarity. Other features include the ability to fill in and add digital signatures, making signing contracts and other important documents a breeze. If you need to create your own contracts or other types of paperwork, UPDF can use form field recognition and scan-to-PDF functionality to create a digital form in seconds.
UPDF can make it safer to use and store your documents, as well. You can obscure confidential information when sharing your PDFs with the application's redact tool and/or secure your files either with password protection or by placing files into locked spaces on your device that are protected by Face ID or passcodes.
Whether you're at home, at the office, or on the go, you can access and edit your PDFs at any time thanks to the 10 GB of cloud storage available with UPDF on any Windows, Mac, iOS, or Android device.
What sets the best PDF editors apart?
A lot of PDF editors on the market come up short for various reasons, and you may have tried some in the past that have left you dissatisfied. There are a few exceptions that stand out for being well-designed or for having some useful features, but even these come with drawbacks. UPDF, on the other hand, offers a full-featured PDF solution with no catch and works with all major platforms while still remaining cost-effective.
Adobe Acrobat is the biggest name when it comes to PDF readers, in part due to its strong design and useful tools. Like UPDF, it's also available for all platforms. However, its professional software comes with a learning curve and can be difficult to use for beginners. Plus, it's expensive. Foxit is another solid PDF program that is secure and offers many edit features, but it also comes at a high price — especially if you use multiple devices since you have to purchase it separately for Windows and Mac. Meanwhile, PDF Expert isn't available for Windows at all, as its limited features are exclusive only to Mac, iOS, and iPadOS products.
It's clear when looking at the pros and cons of Adobe Acrobat vs. UPDF that UPDF is the best option when compared to its competitors. It works for all platforms for one cost-effective price and includes the wide range of features that you should expect from a quality PDF editor.
Why is UPDF recommended over other PDF editors?
Most PDF users need basic edit tools that aren't overly complicated, difficult to learn, or come with the high costs associated with a lot of professional software. There are many free products out there to circumvent the latter, but these often have an inferior design or inefficient features. UPDF offers a solution to users looking to avoid these issues since you won't have to spend precious time learning to master the simple-to-use program. Its clear and intuitive user interface is in line with Apple's clean and visually pleasing aesthetic.
Every part of its design, from its colors to its typography and the arrangement of its graphical elements harmoniously fits into the iOS and macOS environment, as opposed to the complex interface of Adobe, which often leaves frustrated users unable to find the features they need. This makes UPDF not only easy to operate but also easy to look at.
UPDF's ability to encrypt documents — in addition to its editing tools, cross-platform support, and advanced OCR — offers even more reasons to opt for the application over other choices. Plus, with a single account or purchase, you can enable UPDF on up to four devices simultaneously, even if they're on different platforms. Despite its wealth of tools and other benefits (with new features constantly being added and developed), UPDF remains affordable, with a cost that is just 12% of Adobe's. Not only that, but UPDF offers a perpetual plan that Adobe doesn't.
