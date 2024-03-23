UPDF Is A Powerful AI-Powered PDF Editor With Clean UI For All Platforms

Sponsored Content.

This content was paid for by UPDF and written by SlashGear.

As much as you may use PDFs in your daily life, you may not be aware of just how much you can do with digital documents besides reading or making minor annotations to them. You may not even be aware of PDF reader and editor apps other than Adobe, but they're out there, and some — such as UPDF — can be powerful tools that can greatly improve your productivity.

Free PDF editors typically have pretty limited features, but you should be making the most of your PDFs by using a program that can edit text and scanned PDF files, change headers and footers, redact, allow you to autofill and add digital signatures, and use optical character recognition (OCR) for a wide range of purposes. UPDF can do all of these things, and since it's compatible with Windows, Android, macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, it can be used by pretty much anyone who works with PDFs.

