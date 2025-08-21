6 Tips For Using Your iPad As A Laptop Replacement

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I have been pushing the cause of using the iPad as a laptop replacement for years. Let me dispel any erroneous expectations from the get-go. The iPad is not a laptop replacement. It was never intended to be one, unless you get lucky with your work. My sister is a fashion designer who manages her entire workflow with an iPad Pro. She, however, still has to use a PC when it comes to more demanding workflows such as running CLO 3D for virtualisation and simulation work. Even if your work is entirely web-based, you might find yourself yearning for desktop-grade apps and utilities. The most familiar example? Browser extensions. They simply won't run on your iPad.

That doesn't mean the iPad can't push the envelope. In fact, with the release of iPadOS 26, the iPad feels more like a computer than ever. Even the $349 entry-level iPad now has access to macOS-inspired features such as the menu bar at the top, Stage Manager, and the next-gen windowing system with an Expose view. Getting the best out of an iPad, especially if you've paid a healthy premium to get one of Apple's slates, is not a straightforward process. I have used a variety of iPads as my primary computing device for over five years now — much to the shock of my editors. I am going to distill my experiences here in the form of tips and suggestions that'll help you push the iPad as a laptop, or at least try to.