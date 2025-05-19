Asus ZenBook A14 Review: Long-Lasting, Light, And Beautiful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It doesn't happen often that a product sets out to dethrone an established Apple product and lands a solid punch. One-upping something as widely trusted and well-regarded as the MacBook Air dials up the difficulty notch even further. Interestingly, Asus made an attempt this year with the ZenBook A14 and managed to make the Apple machine look needlessly constrained.

The ZenBook A14's biggest claim to fame is a kit that is lighter than the MacBook Air. At the same time, it looks and feels surprisingly premium, and has a battery life that deserves a spot in the "Windows Hall of Fame" right now for its category (if such a hall of fame existed, of course).

I was skeptical, obviously, about the claims Asus made during its glitzy launch event earlier this year. But after pushing the machine as my daily driver, the initial skepticism vanished to a large extent. It's evident that Qualcomm and Asus have done their part, and the ball is now in Microsoft's half of the court to patch Windows on Arm's compatibility loopholes.

The ZenBook A14 currently starts at $1,000 for the mid-tier variant with a Snapdragon X Plus processor. The unit I tested had the lower-end Snapdragon X silicon, though this particular model is currently not listed on the company's website at the time of this review's publication. Notably, the company promised to put the laptop on the shelves at a starting price of $899.99, and I believe the trim I tested is most likely that promised entry-level configuration.

