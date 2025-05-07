What's The Difference Between USB-C And USB4?

If you, like most people, have a drawer full of USB cables for all your different devices, then you know how quickly those cables can get out of hand. However you organize your cables, keeping track of the different types can require a course in tech jargon just to make sense of it all. Two of the terms you've likely come across are USB-C and USB4, especially if you've been out shopping for new tech recently. Most of us are at least somewhat familiar with USB-C and what it can do, but if we throw USB4 in the mix, things can start to get confusing, especially since they share the same connector.

While you'll often see USB-C and USB4 listed side by side on packaging and spec sheets, they're not interchangeable. USB4 refers to the technology standard, while USB-C describes the physical shape of the connector. In other words, when we talk about USB-C, we're referring to the design of the connector itself: the small, reversible plug that you see at the end of the cables you use for everything from charging your phone to connecting accessories like external drives and monitors. However, just because two cables share the same connector doesn't mean they deliver the same performance; that's where USB4 comes in. USB4 is a technology standard that uses the USB-C connector to deliver faster speeds, better power delivery, and more advanced features.

