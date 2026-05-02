Are Samsung Galaxy S24 Phones Still Worth Buying In 2026?

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When you buy a flagship smartphone, you're making an investment. After all, there are cheaper options on the market, so one of the primary reasons to buy an expensive flagship is the expectation that it will hold up for longer than a budget alternative. Companies like Apple and Samsung advertise long software support windows for their top smartphones, but they still tempt you with new models every single year.

That brings us to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Introduced in 2024 as the most premium options in Samsung's large portfolio of smartphones, they came loaded up with the best processors, a healthy amount of RAM, and a promise to get the latest software updates for seven years, meaning they should remain secure and updated until sometime in 2031. Meanwhile, Samsung recently released the Galaxy S26 series, potentially pushing down the value of the S24.

If you manage to find a Samsung S24 brand new, you'll likely pay less than you would have at launch, but you'll be getting a device two years behind the flagship curve. The S24 series retains some advantages even now, especially the S24 Ultra. However, the base model S24 has been largely surpassed by other devices. Here's how it all shakes out, so you can make the purchasing decision that's right for you.