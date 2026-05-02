Are Samsung Galaxy S24 Phones Still Worth Buying In 2026?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you buy a flagship smartphone, you're making an investment. After all, there are cheaper options on the market, so one of the primary reasons to buy an expensive flagship is the expectation that it will hold up for longer than a budget alternative. Companies like Apple and Samsung advertise long software support windows for their top smartphones, but they still tempt you with new models every single year.
That brings us to the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Introduced in 2024 as the most premium options in Samsung's large portfolio of smartphones, they came loaded up with the best processors, a healthy amount of RAM, and a promise to get the latest software updates for seven years, meaning they should remain secure and updated until sometime in 2031. Meanwhile, Samsung recently released the Galaxy S26 series, potentially pushing down the value of the S24.
If you manage to find a Samsung S24 brand new, you'll likely pay less than you would have at launch, but you'll be getting a device two years behind the flagship curve. The S24 series retains some advantages even now, especially the S24 Ultra. However, the base model S24 has been largely surpassed by other devices. Here's how it all shakes out, so you can make the purchasing decision that's right for you.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is still a heavy hitter in 2026
Of all the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains the best option in 2026. In fact, it has a bit of an edge on its successors. The S Pen stylus, which slots into the bottom of the phone, has Bluetooth capabilities that were removed from the S Pen in the newer S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra. You can use the S24 Ultra's S Pen to control playing media, as a remote shutter for the phone's camera, or to navigate the operating system, among other uses.
Moreover, the S24 Ultra is the last of Samsung's flagships to feature its sharp, squared corners. Samsung abandoned the curved edges of past models in favor of a completely flat display, but its squared-off silhouette makes it stand out, and it's the last model to feature that design.
As for the rest of the hardware, the S24 Ultra runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, recognized by many as the best Android CPU of 2024. It still performs admirably in 2026, and it should deliver satisfactory performance unless you do complex video editing or play intensive, 3D games like "Destiny: Rising" or "Genshin Impact."
However, if you don't care about having Bluetooth in your stylus or have strong preferences about the shape of your phone's display, you might be better off going with a newer flagship. Samsung no longer carries the S24 Ultra, even refurbished, meaning you'll need to hunt down unsold inventory if you're trying to buy it new. Meanwhile, fantastic new phones can be found at reasonable prices, such as this year's OnePlus 15R, which retails for just under $700.
The base Galaxy S24 has been surpassed in 2026
If you're looking for reasons to avoid the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in 2026, there are a few, especially when we're talking about the base model in the lineup. That's because there are now mid-range phones that have surpassed the former Samsung flagship in specs and price.
Look no further than the Google Pixel 10a, a middle-of-the-road device that was released with relatively little fanfare. It has a slightly larger display than the base S24 at the same 1080p resolution, and it carries the Google Tensor G4 processor, which is a bit less powerful than the S24's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some performance benchmarks. It also has a 48MP main shooter compared to 50MP on the S24, and has a 5,100mAh battery compared to just 4,000 on the S24.
The older Samsung has a leg up on the newer Pixel when it comes to processing power and raw megapixels, but the Pixel 10a is priced at just $500 for the model with 128GB of storage. In 2026, Samsung is selling refurbished S24 phones for an eye-watering $650. For that kind of money, you're close to getting the Pixel 10 Pro when it's on sale, or the base Pixel 10. The latest Samsung S26 retails for $800 at the time of writing, although prices of all these phones fluctuate.
If you want a Samsung S24, you'll need to hunt for unsold inventory or buy a refurbished device. As a result, most people are better off skipping it in 2026 due to these roadblocks. Buying a phone released in 2026 is simply easier and better for future-proofing.