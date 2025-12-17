OnePlus 15R Review: Good Enough Is No Longer An Option

When you're looking for a brand-new flagship, and you're on a budget, the R-series of OnePlus phones is usually a good place to start. The series typically takes the flagship phone and swaps in some less expensive components in order to bring a better value to the customer. OnePlus did the same thing here.

The problem is that the corners the company cut are really important corners. Plus, OnePlus kicked up the starting price for this phone by a lot (compared to the equivalent device last year), so that also rankles. Put those two factors together and it makes you wonder what OnePlus is thinking.

On paper this is a pretty good phone. It has a beautiful display, a huge battery, fast charging, and a good amount of storage. But if you're a shutter bug, this is a phone that will drive you nutty. There is a lot to like about this phone, but there are a couple of really big points to dislike. I've been using a OnePlus 15R review sample provided by OnePlus for about two weeks, and this is my full review.