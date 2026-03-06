The Samsung Wallet Can Now House Your Home Key - Here's How It Works

If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, chances are you might have come across Samsung's own wallet app among the preinstalled apps on the device. It is labeled simply as "wallet" in the app drawer and is usually only a short search away for quick access. Samsung Wallet is primarily a payment service app that lets users make cashless digital transactions across online, in-store, and app channels using NFC. When launched in 2015, alongside the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S6 series and Note 5 series smartphones, it went by a simpler name: Samsung Pay.

Midway through its life, however, the app received several feature additions — some of which made its users unhappy. Despite these niggles, Samsung continued adding new capabilities and features to Samsung Wallet — the latest of which turns your smartphone into a key for your smart lock. In simpler words, going forward, you will be able to use any supported Samsung Galaxy smartphone to unlock smart locks installed on your property. If you find this feature cutting-edge, let us also inform you that Samsung Wallet already has a "digital key" feature that lets users unlock, lock, and start their cars using just a compatible smartphone.

Aside from these features, Samsung Wallet also doubles up as a full-fledged password manager. In some countries, it can be used to store government-authorized digital IDs, and it can also perform more mundane tasks, such as earning cashback awards, purchasing gift cards, and even viewing your crypto assets. Nevertheless, let us now understand how Samsung Wallet can become your house key, and what the requirements are to use this new feature.