Many Samsung Wallet Users Aren't Happy With The App - Here's Why

Samsung Wallet used to be a fan-favorite among Galaxy users. As an all-in-one payment solution, it was comparable to competing services from Google and Apple, but with a few included perks that made it even more compelling. Not only was it a convenient place to store digital copies of your payment cards and passes, but it also integrated with hardware on Samsung Galaxy devices to allow payment at stores without tap-to-pay terminals.

However, many (though certainly not all) users have grown displeased with the app over the years. The story of Samsung Wallet's decline is part and parcel of an overall trend in the Korean tech giant's consumer products. For the past several years, Samsung has been on a cost-saving spree, paring back fan-favorite features. For some, this has caused frustration. Take the flagship Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which removed Bluetooth features from the included S Pen stylus. Over time, small cuts like those add up. In the case of Wallet, it only took a few key changes to push me away after many years of loyal use, and I don't seem to be alone.

Samsung Wallet was, at one point, a genuinely impressive product with features you couldn't find elsewhere. But after losing those features, very little now differentiates it positively from competitors like Google Wallet, while the stuff it gets wrong is enough to turn off many users. It doesn't help that the app tends to frustrate, with many users reporting bugs and crashes. Again, not everyone experiences these problems, but those who do are justifiably irritated. Here's everything that has Samsung Wallet users, past and present, feeling unhappy with their experience.