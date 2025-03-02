4 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features We Want To See In Other Phones

Samsung has been on a roll in the recent few years, with its top-end Galaxy smartphones becoming crowd favorites. The Galaxy S25 Ultra brings meaningful improvements in the form of a spec bump and ever so slightly improved optics over its predecessor. Despite a few controversies surrounding the device, it's safe to say that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will remain one of the best smartphones you can buy in 2025. After all, the phone earned a score of 9/10 in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review — with our only notable complaints revolving around the downgraded S Pen and the familiar yet dated design.

Advertisement

The giant display and the assortment of cameras are great to have, but not everyone wishes to blow close to $1,300 on a phone. Fortunately, the smartphone market has a variety of options at every price point — especially across Android offerings. There are phones as big as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and ones that bring flagship-level performance while costing several hundred dollars cheaper. Yet, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is in a class of its own thanks to the several goodies that Samsung has packed in it.

There are smartphones being released left, right, and center, with improvements in design, performance, and battery life. With the latest from Samsung often becoming a point of comparison, here are a couple of features we hope make their way into other phones.

Advertisement