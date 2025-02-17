4 Affordable Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Alternatives

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is arguably one of the finest Android smartphones out there right now. It has all the firepower that Qualcomm can offer, fantastic design, impressive cameras, and refined software that is brimming with practical AI features. Plus, it offers a stylus that serious note-takers have appreciated for years. The Samsung flagship scored an impressive 9/10 in SlashGear's review, which is no small feat for any device. However, it is not without its faults.

Advertisement

At a starting price that even eclipses Apple's latest and greatest, it offers a set of internal hardware advancements that are far from substantial. In my time with the phone, I couldn't help but feel that there are definitely better options than paying $1,300. Save for slightly rounded corners, the design is fundamentally the same as its predecessor. It's iterative at best, but not standout by any stretch of the imagination. Samsung's much-hyped Galaxy AI features fall short of expectations, as they serve mainly as gimmicks and rarely meaningful tricks. The experience isn't transformative, especially after switching from a Gemini-driven device like the Google Pixel 9 for a few months.

The camera hardware is also not the definitive best out there, and Samsung's unique flavor of algorithmic color processing remains divisive. Then there's the battery charging situation, which is not even halfway up to the same level as the likes of the OnePlus 13. The lack of Bluetooth functionality on the S Pen is another disappointment. Thankfully, there are plenty of capable alternatives out there that can fill the Samsung gap. I have tested them all extensively, and to retain the competitive streak, I'm only listing flagships with fittingly top-tier innards, but with a lower asking price to help you make the best pick.

Advertisement