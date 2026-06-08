5 Fun Father's Day Finds At Sam's Club For Under $100
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Father's Day is just around the corner -– on Sunday, June 21. Sam's Club has some great deals on affordable Father's Day gifts for under $100, and there are options for all kinds of different hobbies and activities. Whether your dad is into cars, crafts, or fitness, we've found some gift ideas worth looking at.
If he's into cars, he might like the Fanttik V10 Air Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which is terrific for keeping seats and floor mats tidy -– plus, its small design means it can live in the trunk without eating up a ton of space (you should also check out affordable car accessories on Amazon). For the crafty fathers, the TINKR Cordless Electric Scissors make precise cuts on all sorts of materials a breeze. Dads who have been dialed in on fitness this year would appreciate a better music, audiobook, or podcast listening experience, and the Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds provide.
Sam's Club also has some fantastic Father's Day finds for tools and garages, like the Caterpillar 18-inch Rolling Tool Bag. A lot of these items may sell out, so you might want to give them a look soon.
Fanttik V10 Air Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner
For dads who like to keep tidy (or at least the ones you think could be better at it), the Fanttik V10 Air Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is an affordable and easy-to-store way to keep their car, workshop, or garage nice and clean. At $49.98, it doesn't break the bank, either.
Cordless operation and a lightweight body means it doesn't have to be tethered to an outlet, which makes it a great choice for storing in the trunk of a car. When it's charging time, just hook it up to a USB-C charger (you can even use your car's auxiliary power). The Fanttik V10's LED screen shows you the current battery level so there's no guesswork whether it has any juice left or not.
It's equipped with both a pre-filter and HEPA filter for catching fine dust, dander, and pet hair, and it comes with two attachment nozzles for getting into hard-to-reach areas. The filter is washable too; that's a huge plus since you don't have to constantly buy replacement filters (which can get expensive quickly). And when it's time to clear out the dust cup, you just have to press a button to open the topside latch and dump it out.
Caterpillar 18-inch Rolling Tool Bag
If your father has tools that need organizing -– or he takes them from one place to another often (like transporting them from a shed to his car or worksite) -– the Caterpillar 18-inch Rolling Tool Bag is a thoughtful Father's Day gift. At $89.98, it's comfortably under $100 and offers a number of benefits beyond a normal toolbox.
First off, if your dad complains about back pain, the heavy-duty wheels and telescopic handle are his new best friend. This rolling tool bag can handle up to 75 pounds of tools, which is more than enough to fit the usual suspects (like a hammer, drill, screwdriver and bits, and more). It features a spacious, padded interior for large tools and kits, as well as 16 pockets for neat organization.
It's not just made out of cheap plastic and low-grade fabric, either. The Caterpillar 18-inch Rolling Tool Bag is built with a highly-durable and water-resistant 600-denier polyester fabric (and reinforced stitches) for keeping tools secure and rust at bay.
TINKR Cordless Electric Scissors
If your dad is into crafts and artistic endeavors, the TINKR Cordless Electric Scissors are a solid pick. They're only $29.98 and can be used for so many different projects. Featuring a self-sharpening SK5 steel rotary blade, these electric scissors can glide through fabric, cardboard, vinyl, foam, plastic, and craft supplies without issue.
And to help make ultra-precise cuts, the TINKR Cordless Electric Scissors have a built-in laser guide that shines ahead of where you're cutting. They're built with a 2,000mAh battery inside, and you can charge them with the included USB-C cable. At just over 1 pound in weight (1.04lb), they won't make your dad's arm tired before he gets done using them.
Plus, they feature a dual-button activation system for added safety, to prevent kiddos (or dad) from accidentally hurting themselves. The TINKR Cordless Electric Scissors come in two colorways and make an excellent budget gift for your dad this Father's Day.
Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds
Father's Day is the perfect excuse to upgrade your dad's old pair of wired headphones. These Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds are only $99 at Sam's Club, compared to $120 on retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, and while there are cheaper wireless earbud options out there, the design and feature set of these are great for fitness-focused dads.
The open-ear design lets your father bump his tunes while still being able to hear his surroundings. If he goes on runs, hikes, or bike rides, these Shokz will keep him aware of cars, passersby, and other hikers. And the hooks that rest over your ear keep the earbuds locked in place -– nothing is more annoying than having to pause your workout to pick up a dropped earbud.
The Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds feature a 28-hour battery life and USB-C charging case, which covers quite a few workouts. They also come equipped with dual noise-canceling microphones for calls and voice assistants.
Altec Lansing ToughBoxx Rugged Wireless Speaker
The Altec Lansing ToughBoxx Rugged Wireless Speaker is an affordable way to upgrade your dad's workshop for Father's Day. The gray and orange design fits right in with power tools and kits, and it has the durability to match, too. This speaker is IPX5 waterproof and built to last, plus it has a built-in handle so it can come on a tailgating trip or to a pool party just as easily as it can hang out in a garage or shed.
The 70W peak audio is driven by a 6.5-inch woofer and a 2.5-inch tweeter — an impressive build quality for its asking price of $79.88 (on sale for $69.91 at the time of writing). It's Bluetooth enabled to play music straight from your dad's phone or tablet, but it's also an FM radio so it can tune into his favorite stations and keep the music going even without Wi-Fi.
It features up to 18 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, and the physical buttons and LED display make controls easy as can be.