5 Fun Father's Day Finds At Sam's Club For Under $100

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Father's Day is just around the corner -– on Sunday, June 21. Sam's Club has some great deals on affordable Father's Day gifts for under $100, and there are options for all kinds of different hobbies and activities. Whether your dad is into cars, crafts, or fitness, we've found some gift ideas worth looking at.

If he's into cars, he might like the Fanttik V10 Air Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, which is terrific for keeping seats and floor mats tidy -– plus, its small design means it can live in the trunk without eating up a ton of space (you should also check out affordable car accessories on Amazon). For the crafty fathers, the TINKR Cordless Electric Scissors make precise cuts on all sorts of materials a breeze. Dads who have been dialed in on fitness this year would appreciate a better music, audiobook, or podcast listening experience, and the Shokz OpenFit Air Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds provide.

Sam's Club also has some fantastic Father's Day finds for tools and garages, like the Caterpillar 18-inch Rolling Tool Bag. A lot of these items may sell out, so you might want to give them a look soon.