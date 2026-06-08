When Does iOS 27 Come Out & What's New In The Update?

At the 2026 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple officially announced iOS 27, the latest version of the company's smartphone operating system. For those interested in trying it out, be aware that it will be a while before stable version is released. As has been the case for years, this newest version of iOS will be subjected to a lengthy beta testing phase before final rollout. In fact, the first developer beta of iOS 27 is already out and available for download. It will be followed up by a public beta version expected to be seeded by July 2026. The stable version of iOS 27 is expected to roll out to general consumers by fall 2026, most likely coinciding with the launch of its next-generation iPhone models.

In contrast to iOS 26 that introduced several sweeping new features, iOS 27 appears to focus more on improving performance, responsiveness, and everyday usability. iOS 27 promises a faster app launching experience, and brings in big improvements to AirDrop, which is now claimed to be 80% faster. The company's Liquid Glass design language is also evolving, with users gaining a transparency slider, which will allow them to customize the level of translucency throughout the interface. Apple has also updated its app icons, which now feature sharper details and additional layers of refraction.

There's good news for older iPhone users as well. Apple has confirmed that all devices that supported iOS 26 are eligible to be updated to iOS 27. This means really old iPhone models — including the iPhone 11 (released in 2019) and second-generation iPhone SE (released in 2020) make the cut. Apple said it uses a new CPU scheduling system that will make older devices feel more responsive.