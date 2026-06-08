When Does iOS 27 Come Out & What's New In The Update?
At the 2026 edition of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple officially announced iOS 27, the latest version of the company's smartphone operating system. For those interested in trying it out, be aware that it will be a while before stable version is released. As has been the case for years, this newest version of iOS will be subjected to a lengthy beta testing phase before final rollout. In fact, the first developer beta of iOS 27 is already out and available for download. It will be followed up by a public beta version expected to be seeded by July 2026. The stable version of iOS 27 is expected to roll out to general consumers by fall 2026, most likely coinciding with the launch of its next-generation iPhone models.
In contrast to iOS 26 that introduced several sweeping new features, iOS 27 appears to focus more on improving performance, responsiveness, and everyday usability. iOS 27 promises a faster app launching experience, and brings in big improvements to AirDrop, which is now claimed to be 80% faster. The company's Liquid Glass design language is also evolving, with users gaining a transparency slider, which will allow them to customize the level of translucency throughout the interface. Apple has also updated its app icons, which now feature sharper details and additional layers of refraction.
There's good news for older iPhone users as well. Apple has confirmed that all devices that supported iOS 26 are eligible to be updated to iOS 27. This means really old iPhone models — including the iPhone 11 (released in 2019) and second-generation iPhone SE (released in 2020) make the cut. Apple said it uses a new CPU scheduling system that will make older devices feel more responsive.
All the new features in iOS 27
Apple's experiment with generative AI hasn't seen the level of success the company originally envisioned. The newest version of iOS aims to change that. This could explain why Apple's intelligent assistant Siri has received a major overhaul with iOS 27. The digital assistant is now called "Siri AI", and it is now capable of handling and understanding natural conversions while also taking up more complex requests. One of the biggest improvements to Siri is its improved contextual awareness. It can remember previous conversations, can understand what's on your screen, and is now designed to provide more relevant responses. There are also improvements to other AI features, with iOS 27 also enabling better image editing tools, improved image cleanup features, and intelligent content organization across apps.
Also new to iOS 27 is a suite of safety protections for children. At the center of it is an improved parental control suite that now offers better browsing safeguards, including the automatic blurring of sensitive images in messages. The updated Mail app now gets a ranking system, which makes it easier for users to search through old emails. With iOS 27, Android and Windows users will be able to share photos with iOS users using iCloud shared albums. In addition to these features, iOS 27 lets users set a custom equalizer when connected to Apple's wireless headphones. Finally, with Apple Maps, the tool now offers richer aerial imagery and an upgraded flyover feature.
As always, if you plan to install the beta version of iOS 27 on your device, it is highly recommended that you do it on a backup device.