What Is The 20-Degree Rule For Air Conditioners?

As the summer of 2026 approaches, every day that passes makes your home's air conditioner an increasingly necessary part of your daily life. Nobody likes sitting on their living room couch sweating because it's so hot, so having the A/C blowing cool air can be a real lifesaver. While we greatly appreciate the comfort it provides, there are some drawbacks to using A/C in really hot weather that you need to be mindful of. One way to ensure your A/C unit is functioning properly and efficiently in these times is to follow the 20-degree rule.

The 20-degree rule states that your A/C shouldn't be running more than 20 degrees below the outside temperature. So, if it's 95 degrees outside, your A/C shouldn't be set anywhere below 75 degrees. If the difference is less than 20 degrees, there's a high likelihood that your A/C unit will run constantly rather than turn on intermittently, and even then, the unit may not be powerful enough to reach that lower temperature anyway, making that constant running useless. For better results, you should be within that 20-degree gap rather than bumping up against the limit's edge. This 20-degree rule obviously applies to temperatures measured in Fahrenheit. If you're using Celsius, the approximate equivalent is an 11-degree rule.

By sticking to this rule, you look to benefit in a number of ways. You extend the life of your home's A/C and will spend less money per month on your power bill. If you push the limits, it could end up costing you big time.