5 Tips To Keep Your Air Conditioner Running (Even During A Heat Wave)

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Using air conditioners is one of the best tricks to beat the intense summer heat. However, higher temperatures put extra strain on the air conditioner, as the compressor has to work harder to remove heat from the environment and produce colder air. Nonetheless, life without AC in summer becomes unbearable, as the heat takes a toll on your productivity and energy levels because the body is working extra hard to maintain a consistent internal temperature.

We have come up with a few tricks to help maintain your air conditioner's efficiency even during heatwaves, so that it does not succumb to the added pressure. For ideal performance, you should perform monthly maintenance checks on your AC unit. Inspect the filters, coils, and compressor for any built-up dust or other issues, and fix them timely before they turn into bigger issues.

On a side note, if you think leaving your AC on for the entire day will increase your energy bills, that might not be the case. Turning your AC off and on each day may harm the unit. As per an experiment by the New York Times, the AC unit that ran continuously consumed less energy than the one that was turned off for a while. Just raise the temperature when heading out and you are good to go.