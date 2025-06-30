Turning Your AC Off & On Each Day May Harm Your Unit (And Wallet) - Here's Why

People have been searching for ways to save money on air conditioning costs for the last half century (or longer). Even though, in recent years, improvements in air conditioner technology have led to some ACs being ranked among the most energy-efficient appliances in your home. Still, the cost of high electric bills may have some users resorting to turning the unit off when they leave home and switching it back on when they return in an effort to save money.

Unfortunately, this practice, while seemingly logical, could actually cause higher electric usage and harm the air conditioner unit, leading to costly repairs. Turning the AC off when leaving for the day could allow temperatures inside the home to become even hotter than those on the outside. Internal temps could easily reach over 100 when sunshine is streaming through uncovered windows or skylights, even if it's not that hot outside.

Starting an air conditioner under those conditions causes it to work harder than if it were left on all day, which could shorten its lifespan. For starters, since the AC pulls air from inside the living space, it has to cool that super-heated air. That means the AC has to run for a longer period without shutting off. These prolonged stretches of intensive use, pulling in hotter than normal air, can cause the unit to overheat. The excessive heat buildup can lead to damaged electrical components and refrigerant compressors inside the unit.