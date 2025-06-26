Just How Much Money Can Smart Thermostats Actually Save?

There are certain ways smart thermostats deploy technology so you can save on your energy bill. Fundamentally, smart thermostats lower your energy consumption by learning your schedule, automatically regulating your heating and cooling, and simplifying remote climate control of your house. Smart thermostats give you more control over the timing and volume of your HVAC system's operation compared to manual thermostats, allowing you to decrease your heating and cooling costs. They can, for instance, lower the temperature while you're sleeping or at work, something often overlooked with a manual thermostat.

To help you save more money, a lot of smart thermostats also offer thorough energy reports. They can even tell when no one is home, provide recommendations for temperature settings, and remind you to change your air filter. Certain models employ geofencing, which modifies the temperature according to the location of your phone. This eventually saves you from making the costly mistake of heating or cooling a vacant house.

Not to mention that you can use your phone or smart speaker to change settings from any location. Are you stuck at work late? Simply turn down the heat on your app. Going home early? Before you enter, preheat everything. Together, these minor changes can lead to noticeable cost savings from your smart thermostat.