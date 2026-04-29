What's The Average Lifespan Of An AC Unit?

Air conditioning is one of those creature comforts that's great when it works, and can make life a little bit easier. That's especially true during the summer months, as some places in the U.S. can reach extremely high temperatures. But when AC doesn't work, it can be a nightmare. So even if you have one of the most reliable AC brands on the market, you may be wondering when it will fail. The answer depends on what sort of system you have.

Traditional AC window units, which were once the norm in many homes, will typically last around 8 to 10 years. Of course, these units are designed to cool a single room only, so their lifespan can be shorter than larger systems. Portable air conditioners fall into a similar category, and can also last up to about 10 years. The more modern wall-mounted AC units typically last longer, around 10 to 15 years.

But when it comes to surviving the long haul, central air conditioning systems can leave the rest behind. Typically, these HVAC systems run for about 15 to 20 years. Unlike their smaller counterparts, central AC units are designed to cool a much larger area. Because of this, they have to work harder and thus need to be able to stand the test of time. So depending on when you had it installed, your HVAC unit may last for many years to come.