5 Of The Most Reliable Air Conditioner Brands On The Market
Many of us see our energy bills soar in the summer, but it's a trade-off we're willing to make if it means running the A/C and keeping our homes comfortable as everything outdoors bakes in the sun. But, if you're going to spend the extra money to keep cool, you're going to want to make sure it's money well-spent on an air conditioner that will actually do its job.
Like any home appliance, not all air conditioners are built equally, with pros and cons in various categories, such as how easy they are to operate, how quickly they can bring the temperature down, and how energy efficient they are. One of the most important things to look for in a good A/C is reliability — what good is an air conditioner if it's going to break down or have other issues when you need it most? Problems with your A/C may happen on their own, or a unit may be more prone to breaking when you don't use it as recommended, such as turning the A/C on and off again every day. The more reliable an air conditioner, the less likely it will malfunction.
Some manufacturers offer several different models to choose from, and despite being from the same brand and quite possibly from the same engineers and factories, some models will be considerably more reliable overall than others, consistently working as intended. Consumer Reports has tested over 60 air conditioners and surveyed thousands of users to see which brands are considered particularly reliable. Here's five of the most reliable A/C brands on the market, based on its findings, additional feedback from users, and the hands-on reviews of other reputable publications.
Frigidaire
Perhaps the most reliable air conditioner brand currently on the market is Frigidaire, as several of its models rank highly when it comes to consumer satisfaction and reliability, while it also makes one of the most reliable portable units as well. This isn't really a surprise, because Frigidaire, which is now owned by Electrolux, was the first to mass-produce refrigerators for consumers and has been doing so for over a century — so it knows a thing or two about making appliances that keep things cold.
Based on Consumer Reports' research, portable A/Cs across the board generally have lower reliability ratings than window units, but users find Frigidaire's Gallery GHPC132AB1 more reliable than others. That particular model has been discontinued, but for those seeking portable air conditioning, Frigidaire offers others, such as the FHPC082AC1, a Portable Room A/C with Dehumidifier.
The 5,500-BTU unit is for smaller rooms and can cover 150 square feet. Nearly 700 Home Depot customers have rated the product an average 4.2 out of 5 user score. One satisfied user who left a 5-star review and praises its "excellent value" reports that its "thermostat feature keeps the temp consistent." Consistent cooling is key for a reliable air conditioner, so this model would be a safer choice if looking to cool small bedrooms or home offices, for example.
LG
Overall, LG is one of the best major air conditioner brands you can buy, so it makes sense that it's also considered one of the most reliable — at least when it comes to window units. While none of its portable AC units are considered the most reliable based on Consumer Reports' results, LG's LW6023IVSM tops most brands when it comes to window models. The unit is a 6,000 BTU Dual Inverter Smart Window Air Conditioner that's equipped with Wi-Fi, so you'll be able to control it from your phone or by using voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Like other smart A/Cs, it also makes it easy to monitor energy usage so you can use it more efficiently. The LG LW6023IVSM also includes features like Sleep Mode and a 24-hour timer for more hands-off automatic operation. It can cool up to 250 square feet, which should be enough for many rooms in your home. It also runs at as low as 44 decibels, so it won't be too intrusive if you're running it in the living room or a bedroom.
These features are a big part of why the LG LW6023IVSM is so well-liked by users and reviewers, but so is its reliability. One pleased Amazon customer calls the A/C "a lifesaver on hot summer days" and adds this enthusiastic endorsement for other potential users: "if you're in the market for a reliable, efficient, and smart air conditioner, look no further. Five stars and highly recommended!"
Midea
Midea is known for its more affordable home appliances, including budget-friendly air conditioners that can help beat the summer heat. The brand doesn't pop up as much as some others in Consumer Reports' list of most reliable air conditioners, but it does notably have one window unit and one portable unit that score much higher than average. Even if it may not have as many seemingly reliable options as LG or Frigidiare, you can expect strong and consistent performance from the portable Midea MAP12S1TBL and window-mounted Midea U-shaped MAW12V1QWT. The latter is one of its more powerful models, so if you're looking for a reliable A/C that can also cool rooms as large as 550 square feet, the 12,000-BTU MAW12V1QWT is certainly worth considering.
Like other high-quality A/Cs, it offers quieter operation (as low as 32 decibels) and smart home compatibility, including Apple Watch control. It can cool, dehumidify, and ventilate and utilizes variable speed technology for increased energy efficiency. After testing the unit, Gear Lab gave the Midea U-shaped MAW12V1QWT a very positive review, calling it "tech forward" and reporting that it "excels at cooling larger spaces while doing it quietly and efficiently." Considering its very high reliability score from Consumer Reports, you can expect the A/C to continue working this well without issues.
Similarly, Midea's portable MAP12S1TBL unit can cover a large space (450 square feet) with a hefty amount of BTUs (10,000). It offers many of the same features as the U-shaped MAW12V1QWT and, while not as quiet, can run at a fairly low 42 decibels. One Amazon customer who says they use not one but two portable Midea units reports that they've worked fine "for three years now without any problems at all. They have been 100% reliable and trouble free."
Danby
The Canadian manufacturer Danby makes a range of home appliances, including air purifiers, dehumidifiers, and an upright freezer that is one of the most energy-efficient appliances you can buy. One of its air conditioners, the DAC100B8IWDB-6, has a strong overall score from Consumer Reports compared to other tested window A/Cs. Specifically, its reliability score — while not at the top of the list — is pretty strong. (Its portable DPA120B9IWDB-6 unit also has a solid reliability score, but overall is not recommended by Consumer Reports based on testing and customer feedback in other categories.)
The Danby Inverter Window A/C DAC100B8IWDB-6 comes in 8,000- and 10,000-BTU options, and the latter can cool up to 450 square feet using an energy-conserving DC inverter compressor. Its features include a three-speed fan, dehumidifier, wireless connectivity, and an operating volume that's as low as 40 decibels. One Amazon customer who says they've used many portable and window air conditioners over the years calls Danby's DAC100B8IWDB-6 "the best A/C I have tried so far." Another user proclaims that "they work so well I ended up also replacing our other older three with these."
Whynter
Another brand that can boast high reliability ratings from Consumer Reports for its portable A/C is Whynter. The Whynter ARC-1230WN only has average scores when it comes to cooling and overall customer satisfaction, which is typical of many portable units compared to window options, but its reliability is by far one of its strongest assets. Consumer Reports notes that the ARC-1230WN is especially great at handling brownouts — even at low voltage or extreme heat conditions, it has a strong ability to run and restart.
The Whynter ARC-1230WN can cover 600 sq ft and includes smart home compatibility, a 24-hour timer, and filter check reminders, among other features. Interestingly, while Consumer Reports' testing and surveys found Whynter's cooling to be just average, GearLab considers it excellent. This conclusion came after testing the 14,000-BTU device hands on, with GearLab going as far as to say that the ARC-1230WN could "out-cool all other portable air conditioners we tested by a mile" and "outshone much of the competition with a superior feature set, excellent portability, and quiet operation."
Additional strong evidence for the reliability of the Whynter ARC-1230WN comes from Forbes, which includes the unit on its list of the best portable air conditioners of 2025. The publication states that it's "been using this model for over two years now — and it has a lot going for it," adding that it "continued performing well through months of regular use."
How these air conditioners were evaluated for reliability
The reliability of the air conditioners included in this list is based on how likely they are to run for extended periods of time and last for a long time overall without malfunctions, reduced performance, or other issues. As stated above, the A/Cs considered most reliable are based on the testing and consumer research conducted by Consumer Reports. To confirm and support the findings made by Consumer Reports, additional research was conducted on each of the models it named as most reliable. This was done using both user reviews and professional reviews based on actual hands-on experience. The user reviews are sourced from Amazon and Home Depot, and the cited professional reviews come from reputable publications, including GearLab and Forbes.