Who Makes Frigidaire Appliances And Where Are They Made?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Depending on your generation and what part of the country you live in, when you hear the word Frigidaire, refrigerators are probably the first appliance that comes to mind. For a long time, Frigidaire occupied the refrigerator throne in the U.S. and much of the world, as it was the first brand to mass-produce electric refrigerators in the early 20th century. While other major brands outrank Frigidaire in our list of best and worst refrigerators, once upon a time, Frigidaire was so well known that many Americans used the name interchangeably with "refrigerator," no matter what brand they were referring to. If you've ever said "fridge" instead of refrigerator, you can thank Frigidaire for that, too.

Advertisement

Today, the Frigidaire brand falls under the Electrolux umbrella, as the Swedish company acquired it back in 1986. Refrigerators aren't the only appliances Electrolux sells under the Frigidaire brand. Their products also include dishwashers, ovens, washers, dryers, and more. Electrolux produces Frigidaire appliances at various locations throughout the world, and while the company doesn't specify which sites make Frigidaire products — or whether they're made at all of them — it operates production units in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.