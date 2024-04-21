10 Interesting Facts Every Car Enthusiast Should Know About General Motors

The early automobile industry was a bit like the Wild West. Dozens of manufacturers existed, but none really dominated the market, and many took down payments before simply disappearing. Benjamin Briscoe, a metalworks owner and part owner of the Maxwell-Briscoe motor company, thought consolidation was a better option, and pitched it to the owners of Ford, REO, and Buick. Henry Ford wasn't interested, but Durant was — albeit in a different way. He wanted to form a holding company, allowing individual manufacturers to make their own vehicle designs.

That mindset led to the formation of General Motors in 1908, which included Buick and REO's Oldsmobile. In two years, GM would own eleven automakers, including Cadillac, GMC, and Oakland, later known as Pontiac.

GM nearly acquired Ford around that time, as well. Henry Ford, locked in a lawsuit against a patent lawyer he wasn't sure he'd win, agreed to sell for $8 million. Durant didn't have that on hand, and when he went to the National City Bank of New York for a loan of $2 million, they weren't willing to take the risk. GM's board had already given Durant the green light to make the deal; if the bank had agreed to put up the money, automotive history probably would've played out very differently.

While the number of General Motors' brands has diminished, the company has always valued a diverse lineup, as evidenced by some of the strangest GM cars we've covered.