GM Reveals Plans For Its Own Electric Charger Network: Here's Where

A little over a year after General Motors (GM) announced its intentions to develop an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, the company has commissioned the first stations in 17 locations across the U.S., spanning 13 states. These new EV charging stations have been set up in collaboration with truck stop chains Pilot Flying J and EVgo — the company famous for its pan-American DC fast charging network. According to GM, these newly commissioned chargers are conveniently located at existing Pilot Flying J and EVgo stations.

Aside from offering reliable EV charging, these locations will also give customers access to services like restrooms, a wide variety of food and beverage options, and access to free Wi-Fi. All these newly set up EV charging stations have been designed with the requirements of modern electric vehicles in mind and include several nifty additions. For example, several of these charging points have pull-through charging stalls that can easily accommodate larger EVs and some of the newer electric-powered RVs.

Each charging point at GM's EV charging stations is rated to deliver up to 350kW of power, thereby promising fast charging times. Additional features include adequate canopy cover to protect users during harsh weather conditions and centrally located charging points in well-lit areas. There is 24/7 security as well, and on-site staff members will service all these sites. These new charging stations also promise a seamless, plug-and-play charging experience.