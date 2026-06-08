Lithium Batteries Won't Stop Lighting Garbage Trucks On Fire
American households rely on a wide variety of batteries every day. You may even have a dedicated battery drawer filled with AAs, D-cell batteries, 9-volt and more. When many of these batteries die, we simply throw them in the trash and forget about them. While the EPA recommends that you recycle alkaline and zinc-carbon batteries, they are typically allowed in household trash. Lithium batteries, on the other hand, are governed by a stricter set of rules.
Lithium batteries are very different from alkaline batteries. They are found in most modern electronics like smartphones, fitness trackers, electric toothbrushes, shavers, and much more. They are rechargeable, lightweight, and have a long lifespan, making them a perfect choice for modern electronics. They should also never be thrown away in your household trash.
Lithium batteries are extremely flammable, especially if they overheat or are damaged or punctured. You may not notice a problem at home, but these batteries have caused both garbage truck fires and fires at dumps and recycling facilities. In late May 2026, the cities of Troy, Michigan and Roseville, California reported trash truck fires on the same day.
While concrete statistics are hard to find, the news is riddled with reports of recent garbage truck fires linked to these types of batteries, including additional incidents in Florida and Texas. These fires are not only dangerous for the drivers of the trucks and the surrounding community, but they also pose a risk to firefighters as well.
Why fires linked to lithium batteries are so dangerous
When you toss a lithium battery into the trash, it eventually ends up in a garbage truck, where it may be compressed and exposed to high heat. Once the battery ruptures, a fire can start fast and spread very quickly, either in the truck or at waste management facilities. When a fire erupts in a garbage truck, the driver often has to quickly dump the refuse on the street in order to save the truck.
These fires burn at high temperatures and can be difficult to extinguish. The batteries can also release toxic gases that are dangerous to those in the vicinity, and they can even reignite hours or days later.
To keep sanitation workers, firefighters, and even yourself safe, you should properly dispose of lithium batteries. First, place the battery in a separate plastic bag away from other trash or place tape over the battery terminals. Then, take them to a battery recycling drop-off location. If the battery is damaged, however, do not try to recycle it. Instead, contact the battery or device manufacturer for instructions on what you should do next.
Free drop-off locations are often available at electronics stores like Best Buy, hardware stores, and even some office supply stores. You can also visit Earth911 to find a recycling location for lithium batteries and other hazardous materials near you.