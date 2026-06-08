Lithium Batteries Won't Stop Lighting Garbage Trucks On Fire

American households rely on a wide variety of batteries every day. You may even have a dedicated battery drawer filled with AAs, D-cell batteries, 9-volt and more. When many of these batteries die, we simply throw them in the trash and forget about them. While the EPA recommends that you recycle alkaline and zinc-carbon batteries, they are typically allowed in household trash. Lithium batteries, on the other hand, are governed by a stricter set of rules.

Lithium batteries are very different from alkaline batteries. They are found in most modern electronics like smartphones, fitness trackers, electric toothbrushes, shavers, and much more. They are rechargeable, lightweight, and have a long lifespan, making them a perfect choice for modern electronics. They should also never be thrown away in your household trash.

Lithium batteries are extremely flammable, especially if they overheat or are damaged or punctured. You may not notice a problem at home, but these batteries have caused both garbage truck fires and fires at dumps and recycling facilities. In late May 2026, the cities of Troy, Michigan and Roseville, California reported trash truck fires on the same day.

While concrete statistics are hard to find, the news is riddled with reports of recent garbage truck fires linked to these types of batteries, including additional incidents in Florida and Texas. These fires are not only dangerous for the drivers of the trucks and the surrounding community, but they also pose a risk to firefighters as well.