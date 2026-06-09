The Flashlight Brand We Ranked No.1 Claims This Light Can Run For 42hrs On A Single Charge

To operate the PD36R PRO, you get just two buttons, both of which sit on its tail end. One handles power while the other cycles through the brightness modes. They're ergonomically designed and are close enough that your thumb can work both without fumbling. Your gloves won't be mixing them up either, since they're shaped differently, too. You also get the option to clip on a remote switch and mount the whole thing to a weapon.

The body itself is made of machined aluminum with a hard-anodized coating, which should help it against drops. And while the official product page doesn't mention an IP rating, Fenix does say it survives a two-meter dunk. As for total life, the Luminus SFT-70 LED inside is rated for 50,000 hours, so it'll likely outlast your interest in owning a flashlight. The light also remembers the last brightness you picked, and there's a strobe on tap.

Knives and Tools, which reviewed the light, did have one nitpick. The Eco mode, the same setting that gets you that glorious battery life, bottoms out at 30 lumens, which runs a touch bright if you just want to read in bed.

As for the company, Fenix has shipped to more than 100 countries since its start in the early 2000s. It's a Chinese outfit based in Shenzhen with a US support arm in Colorado. The PRO sells for around $120 on Amazon. The box throws in a holster, lanyard, and charging cable, but you'll need to bring your own wall plug. Right now, Fenix is also tossing in a free keychain light with the black model, a tidy little extra in the vein of the best and brightest keychain flashlights. It's billed as a limited-time deal, though, so it may not stick around.