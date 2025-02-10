6 Of The Best Pocket Flashlights You Can Buy (According To Reviews)

Flashlights have become so fundamental in our lives that they have been integrated into other forms of technology such as smartphones. And while these are no doubt capable options, nothing can quite beat the hardiness and reliability of a traditionally-designed handheld flashlight. Nowadays, there's no shortage of flashlight options to choose from depending on your needs, including the trusty pocket flashlight for more compact situations.

As its name suggests, these flashlights are typically small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket, and many even come with features such as belt clips. The benefits here are obvious — you get the functionality of a regularly-sized flashlight but in a more convenient and transportable package. While they may not quite reach the battery capacity and brightness of a larger model, pocket flashlights can prove surprisingly powerful and long-lived, thanks in part to many recent varieties adopting LED and rechargeable USB technology. On top of this, many even come with high waterproof and drop ratings, making them ideal for rough work conditions.

Picking one that best suits your needs and budget is of utmost importance, but it also helps to get an idea of their specifications before committing to a purchase. The six pocket flashlights on this list were primarily chosen due to their overall positive ratings from buyers who actively used the products. This and other factors that went into our decision-making process are discussed in more depth at the end of this article.

