6 Of The Best Pocket Flashlights You Can Buy (According To Reviews)
Flashlights have become so fundamental in our lives that they have been integrated into other forms of technology such as smartphones. And while these are no doubt capable options, nothing can quite beat the hardiness and reliability of a traditionally-designed handheld flashlight. Nowadays, there's no shortage of flashlight options to choose from depending on your needs, including the trusty pocket flashlight for more compact situations.
As its name suggests, these flashlights are typically small enough to fit comfortably in your pocket, and many even come with features such as belt clips. The benefits here are obvious — you get the functionality of a regularly-sized flashlight but in a more convenient and transportable package. While they may not quite reach the battery capacity and brightness of a larger model, pocket flashlights can prove surprisingly powerful and long-lived, thanks in part to many recent varieties adopting LED and rechargeable USB technology. On top of this, many even come with high waterproof and drop ratings, making them ideal for rough work conditions.
Picking one that best suits your needs and budget is of utmost importance, but it also helps to get an idea of their specifications before committing to a purchase. The six pocket flashlights on this list were primarily chosen due to their overall positive ratings from buyers who actively used the products. This and other factors that went into our decision-making process are discussed in more depth at the end of this article.
ThruNite LED Flashlight Archer 2A V3
If you're looking for a tool that's moderately priced and works well without all the fancy features, then the ThruNite LED Archer 2A V3 makes for a great mini flashlight. However, that's not to say that this light isn't capable. Its 4.4-star rating average on Amazon from over 6,650 buyers indicates that it's a powerful and versatile option for a wide-range of needs.
This flashlight's biggest drawback compared to others is the requirement of two separately sold AA batteries to power it. While somewhat inconvenient compared to other models that are USB enabled, it hasn't seemed to majorly affect its longevity. On its lowest mode, this six-inch flashlight can last up to 51 hours. At its highest power setting, the flashlight can last two hours and produce up to 500 lumens of LED light. It's not the strongest rating you'll find — however, it is more than sufficient enough to suit most needs. This pocket light is also rather durable, being IPX-8 waterproof rated and having up to a meter of impact-resistance.
Along with its stellar remarks from customers, the Archer 2A V3 has also received high recommendations from trusted review outlets such as Gear Junkie and The New York Times. At a list price of $40 on Amazon, it's also a well-priced option for many people.
Olight Baton3 Pro
The Olight Baton Pro 3 is a solid, sturdy flashlight that comes with plenty of handy conveniences. Weighing only 3.63 ounces and measuring in around four inches, it more than fits the basic criteria for a pocket flashlight. It comes with a 4.7 rating from over 1,050 reviewers on Amazon and a 4.9 rating from over 1,400 users on the brand's website.
This flashlight can deliver up to 1,500 lumens at a 175-meter distance with its highest power setting. Along with different power modes, being able to customize your light's intensity and color temperature allows for more flexibility. You can switch between two color temperature options: a neutral white setting for most average needs and a cool white mode for situations that require more intensity.
Its seemingly simple exterior design also houses plenty of surprises, including a convenient pocket clip for added portability, an IPX8 waterproof rating for up to two meters of submersion for 30 minutes, and even the ability to be charged magnetically. In the case of the latter, this means that its USB charging cord will automatically attach to the flashlight's charging port, making it easier to charge than others. Keep in mind that the flashlight does take three and half hours to charge fully, so make sure it has plenty of time to juice up before a trip. Nevertheless, this is a capable and well-liked tool that currently goes for $70 on Amazon.
Hatori LED Flashlight
For some, a flashlight doesn't need to be all that, well, flashy to get the job done. This is especially true if you don't routinely use flashlights for professional purposes and simply need something convenient and reliable. Such a description certainly fits the next product on our list, the Hatori LED Flashlight – a simple and budget-friendly tool that still impresses.
As you can imagine from this description, this light won't blow your minds by any means. It delivers only 150 lumens of light, with no further options to adjust its brightness levels, and requires a AAA battery for up to two hours of operation. So if strength or longevity are what you're seeking out of a flashlight, best look elsewhere. Nevertheless, the Hatori still performs well on its own merits. In terms of portability, you're unlikely to find anything quite as compact. This light is the smallest option at 3.55 inches. It also has a sturdy metal pocket clip attached to the side. Furthermore, the company states it is water-resistant, but with no IPX rating, be cautious when using it during heavy downpour.
While the Hatori LED flashlight lacks the advancements of other models, it offers an overall excellent value for its capabilities, costing only $8. You can also buy a two or four pack for $12 and $20 respectively. It currently has a 4.4 out of five-star rating on Amazon based on over 17,000 reviews with buyers largely liking its slim design and sturdy build.
Streamlight 66601 MicroStream
Streamlight is one of the highest-rated flashlight brands you'll find. The Streamlight 66601 MicroStream possesses the kind of versatility and functionality one would want out of a pocket flashlight while also being surprisingly affordable at only $36 on Amazon. It may not shine (no pun intended) in any particular area, but it nevertheless delivers the goods, thanks to its hearty balance of convenience and capability.
This flashlight possesses two brightness settings that go from 50 to 250 lumens, ranging in longevity from 1.5 to 3.5 hours respectively. At its highest power, its beam can shine up to 68 meters away. Whether in use or not, this tool was constructed with durability in mind, including possessing an IPX4 rating for moderate water resistance with a metal sleeve made to protect the charging port. It also has a military-grade aluminum housing for enhanced resistance to falls — it can handle up to a one meter impact. Like other pocket flashlights, it also has a clip that can be attached to your pocket, belt, or even hat for hands-off use. Just be sure to give it some time to charge before leaving, as this flashlight typically takes four hours to charge completely.
Customers have largely been impressed by this flashlight's capabilities in terms of brightness, battery life, and overall convenience. It currently sports a stellar 4.7-star rating average based on nearly 33,000 reviews, indicating that it has satisfied the needs of most buyers.
Nitecore P20iX Tactical Flashlight
A heavy-duty task requires a heavy-duty flashlight and few come as impressive as the Nitecore P20iX Tactical Flashlight. While not on the level of a military spec flashlight, the Nitecore's overall strength and enhanced durability make it ideal for many serious flashlight enthusiasts.
The Nitecore possesses six brightness modes that range from two to 4,000 lumens, with the beam able to reach a distance of 241 yards, or 723 feet. Among its most unique features is a 4,000 lumen strobing mode, which is helpful for signaling or distracting threats. On its lower settings, the flashlight can last up to 14 days on a single charge, making it a good choice for those who know they won't have easy access to a charging station. Its ruggedness is another standout aspect, as this flashlight not only boasts an incredible dustproof and waterproof rating of IP68, but its bezel is even capable of breaking through glass when needed, making it both tough and useful during emergencies.
With that said, this light isn't for everyone. While still manageably pocket-sized at 5.57 inches, it's somewhat larger than the other flashlights on our list, so it's not ideal for the especially space-conscious individual. Additionally, its $120 price tag indicates that this is a significant investment only for those who can take the utmost advantage of its many features. However, those who have used the P20iX have been largely satisfied — it has a 4.6-star rating on Amazon from over 1,110 reviews.
Olight Arkfeld EDC Flat Flashlight
A big reason for wanting a little flashlight is for their portability. While the more traditionally designed models we've discussed so far certainly fit that bill, there are others that take on a different shape entirely that are worth looking into, such as another product from Olight, the Arkfeld EDC Flat Flashlight. While this tool may look more suited for controlling your TV than providing ample light, there's more than meets the eye.
EDC flashlights, which stands for "Everyday Carry," are designed for maximum convenience and regular use. At only a little more than half an inch in thickness and weighing 3.07 ounces, this light is no exception to that principle. This slim compact build, along with its metal pocket clip, makes it exceptionally easy to carry. But don't let its size fool you, as this is still a very capable device. It possesses five brightness settings and can produce an impressive 1,000 lumens of light. It also has a green beam feature, which, according to the company, is within a safe range and won't harm people or animals. Furthermore, adding to its convenience is a magnetic tail end that can be attached to nearby metal surfaces to allow you to work hands-free.
On Amazon, it sports a 4.5 out of five-star rating from 2,800 customer reviews. Reviewers have praised it for its streamlined design and array of handy features and functions. It is currently listed on Amazon for $90 and comes in eight different color options.
How we chose these pocket flashlights
The flashlights that made this list were chosen based on a variety of factors. As the title suggests, the biggest element that influenced our choices was the reception that each of these flashlights received from different sources. This included reviews from buyers on Amazon, where we could gauge a product's quality through the site's overall star ratings and individual reviews highlighting the good and bad of each item. Additionally, we sought out reviews and ratings from trusted professional sources such as Gear Junkie, Popular Mechanics, The New York Times, and Outdoor Life, many of which put these flashlights to the test.
From there, we used our judgment as consumers to best determine what would make suitable picks for our readers. The versatility of each flashlight's range of functions was crucial to determining if they offered overall value. For flashlights specifically, this meant features such as the range of brightness settings, battery life and charging options, resistance to various elements, and any additions that aid in convenience. Price was also considered here, as we made sure to include a wide array of prices for differing budgets, while ensuring the flashlight's features were justified in their costs.