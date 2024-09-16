Everyday Vs. Tactical Or Military Flashlights: Is There Really A Difference?

I proudly consider myself a snob and a nerd with regards to several things: Jeeps, small-batch bourbon, and flashlights. The last of those three items is available in a staggering range of quality, price, and performance. On the low end are products like the Eveready LED lights available from Amazon for $17.09 for an eight-pack. Eveready claims these lights can illuminate objects up to 35 meters (115 feet) away, but I'll believe that when I see it, literally.

At the very top of the flashlight pyramid sits the AceBeam W50, which sells for a dime under $2,500 and has a range of four kilometers (just a touch under two and a half miles). There are a myriad of tactical and military flashlights available at more reasonable price points, but is there a clear difference between these high-end lights and the cheaper ones you can get at any gas station or convenience store?

It's important to know that the terms "tactical" and "military" have no clear or official meaning when applied to flashlights. They're often employed simply as marketing buzzwords to rope in customers, particularly when they're used on generic lights that sell for a few dollars each. That said, there are some reputable tactical flashlight brands that make durable, high-powered lights. Just keep in mind that the term means nothing in itself, and you should carefully consider the features and capabilities of a flashlight before spending your hard-earned money on one.

