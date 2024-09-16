Everyday Vs. Tactical Or Military Flashlights: Is There Really A Difference?
I proudly consider myself a snob and a nerd with regards to several things: Jeeps, small-batch bourbon, and flashlights. The last of those three items is available in a staggering range of quality, price, and performance. On the low end are products like the Eveready LED lights available from Amazon for $17.09 for an eight-pack. Eveready claims these lights can illuminate objects up to 35 meters (115 feet) away, but I'll believe that when I see it, literally.
At the very top of the flashlight pyramid sits the AceBeam W50, which sells for a dime under $2,500 and has a range of four kilometers (just a touch under two and a half miles). There are a myriad of tactical and military flashlights available at more reasonable price points, but is there a clear difference between these high-end lights and the cheaper ones you can get at any gas station or convenience store?
It's important to know that the terms "tactical" and "military" have no clear or official meaning when applied to flashlights. They're often employed simply as marketing buzzwords to rope in customers, particularly when they're used on generic lights that sell for a few dollars each. That said, there are some reputable tactical flashlight brands that make durable, high-powered lights. Just keep in mind that the term means nothing in itself, and you should carefully consider the features and capabilities of a flashlight before spending your hard-earned money on one.
Coast and Streamlight make durable flashlights
Although the closest I've come to being in law enforcement was working as a warehouse security guard while in college, I have owned several brands and models of tactical flashlights, from keychain lights that ran on button batteries to handheld ones with a brightness of several thousand lumens. Here is what I've learned about the difference between so-called tactical or military flashlights and run-of-the-mill versions like the ones in the Energizer eight-pack mentioned above.
First off, you don't have to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars to get a bright, durable flashlight. The one pictured above is a Coast KL20R, which I purchased from Amazon this spring for $18.20. It has a built-in battery that can be recharged via a USB-C port, and the 380 lumen lamp illuminates objects up to 78 meters (about 256 feet) away. The aluminum body is IP54 rated for dust and moisture resistance, and it weighs less than two ounces. Another flashlight brand I stand behind, literally and figuratively, is Streamlight. I'm such a fan of this brand's lightweight and powerful model 88033 light that when I inadvertently left one in a car I sold, I immediately ordered another. I've also owned two of the brand's keychain flashlights, and while neither was as bright as the Coast KL20R, they each had metal casings and lasted several years.
real military flashlights
There is a difference between consumer-grade flashlights branded as tactical" or "military" flashlights and those actually used by military and law enforcement personnel. Some true tactical flashlights can be mounted on firearms, helmets, or other wearable gear to allow the user to keep both hands free. Maglite flashlights are popular with police forces and military personnel for their durability, and the Streamlight Sidewinder has a rotatable head and comes in military and aviation versions with different colored LED lamps.
The MX-991/U shown above is a genuine government-issue model you can purchase for $24.95 from Shipcanvas, and is based on the World War II-era TL-122(D). The flashlight first saw action in the early 1960s, and was updated later in the decade and again in 1973. It has features that make it especially useful in naval settings, like the angled head that allows it to be laid flat without rolling, and a variety of built-in mounting and hanging options.
The Fenix TK2 has some impressive stats
The most rugged (and expensive) flashlight I have ever personally owned was the Fenix TK16, which retails for $99.95. This is a top-end piece of gear with a 5,000 mAh battery you can recharge via a USB-C port, a maximum brightness of 3,100 lumens, and a range of up to 380 meters (1,247 feet). It's also water resistant to a depth of two meters. For the price of one TK16, you could buy eight Duracell 200 lumen floating LED flashlights, but the maximum range of this light on the high setting is just 150 meters.
The Streamlight model 88033 Pro-Tac flashlight has earned a permanent place in my glove compartment. This 250-lumen flashlight also makes a great camping and hiking accessory, and runs on two AA batteries. It has an aluminum casing that is IPX7 rated for water resistance for up to 30 minutes at one meter deep, and also protects from drops up to two meters. It will run for 43 hours on the low setting and up to two hours on high, which illuminates objects up to 130 meters away. It retails for $44.66 on Amazon and comes with batteries and a nylon holster.
Some tactical flashlights are useful in emergencies
As with some other tactical flashlights, these two offer durability and dependable operation for their premium price. When considering whether to buy one well-made tactical flashlight or a drawer full of cheaper models, consider the price and how you will use them. You can usually count on having a name-brand tactical flashlight for much longer than a typical cheap model; I have had my Coast G20 54 lumen compact flashlight for more than seven years and dropped it on the driveway countless times. It's small enough to hold in my mouth while working on cars or computers, and has a ten-hour runtime on two AA batteries. It's also one of the best flashlight bargains on the market at $9.97 from Amazon.
It's highly questionable that any $10 plastic flashlight would have lasted that long, and when your power goes out or you're stuck on the side of the road, you want to know you have a piece of gear you can depend on. Some tactical lights like the Streamlight 88033 have a strobe mode to signal for help, and others like the Fenix TK16 v2 can be used to break a window in case of emergency. Many tactical flashlights are indeed worth the price you'll pay, but don't be tempted by the generic ones you see in multi-packs for ten dollars or less. Go with a reputable brand like the ones mentioned above or Gearlight, which makes a wide array of affordable, highly-rated flashlights.