Yes, Verizon Got A New Logo In The 2020s: Here's When (And How) It Changed
Verizon has been quite well-known for that iconic red checkmark in its logo since the company started... or has it? The folks at the company didn't think that to be true, so in June 2024, they ditched it for a fresh logo. Now, it's been a solid two years since the swap — and, therefore, also a great time to look back at what prompted it all.
The new logo is a vibrant, glowing red letter V, with a warm yellow halo creeping out from its bottom point. It was a pretty big deal for the company to make the switch. In fact, Verizon called it its biggest overhaul in more than 20 years, and that does track considering the whole point was to cast the brand as an entertainment-and-bundles provider.
To that end, the rebrand arrived on the same day Verizon launched myHome, a bundle that pairs home internet options like Verizon 5G Home Internet with streaming services you tack on, like Netflix and Disney+. It also came with a new TV spot, one that brought back the nostalgic, old "Can You Hear Me Now?" line that plenty of folks still remember.
Why Verizon abandoned its old checkmark logo
Verizon actually had a bit of an image problem that it tried to fix with the rebrand. The company's marketing chief, Leslie Berland, said the old branding never built any real emotional bond with customers. According to their own numbers, while most people recognize the Verizon name, only about 30% of people actually linked the checkmark back to the brand.
Of course, simply swapping a mark rarely fixes a brand's relationship with consumers. Jaguar, for example, learned its logo was never the problem after going through an entire rebrand. It does seem that Verizon has been on a bit of a rebound, though, with the brand posting its best quarterly phone sign-ups since 2019 at the end of 2025. This is impressive, though it was likely influenced by the brand introducing multiple new deals at the time, rather than solely switching to the V.
At the time of the rebrand, Verizon was still the country's biggest wireless provider, but fresh sign-ups have reportedly gotten harder to land. To turn things around, the brand is leaning toward the media stuff it bundles in these days, like streaming, gaming, and football.
Many were quick to compare the new logo to Netflix's N
It wasn't just the shift toward streaming that made people start to wonder whether Verizon would becoming the new Netflix. People were quick to point out that the new "V" in the Verizon logo resembles Netflix's "N." In addition to being similar colors, both are even drawn like a folded ribbon. However, Ricardo Aspiazu, a creative VP at the company, brushed off the comparison when Fast Company asked him about it, saying he saw Netflix's logo to be "more rooted in film."
The glow itself is supposed to mean something, by the way. Aspiazu told Fast Company it was "a never ending flame and energy in the truth" – which may sound rather grand for a telecom company. But that angle isn't entirely random, because it comes from the company's name, Verizon, which is a blend of "veritas" (Latin for truth) and "horizon."
For the record, this is Verizon's third logo change since 2000. In addition to the latest redesign, the brand also added a simple change to its original logo in 2015. Three logos across more than two decades is pretty normal for a company like this, even if those changes do bring some criticism.