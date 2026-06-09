Yes, Verizon Got A New Logo In The 2020s: Here's When (And How) It Changed

Verizon has been quite well-known for that iconic red checkmark in its logo since the company started... or has it? The folks at the company didn't think that to be true, so in June 2024, they ditched it for a fresh logo. Now, it's been a solid two years since the swap — and, therefore, also a great time to look back at what prompted it all.

The new logo is a vibrant, glowing red letter V, with a warm yellow halo creeping out from its bottom point. It was a pretty big deal for the company to make the switch. In fact, Verizon called it its biggest overhaul in more than 20 years, and that does track considering the whole point was to cast the brand as an entertainment-and-bundles provider.

To that end, the rebrand arrived on the same day Verizon launched myHome, a bundle that pairs home internet options like Verizon 5G Home Internet with streaming services you tack on, like Netflix and Disney+. It also came with a new TV spot, one that brought back the nostalgic, old "Can You Hear Me Now?" line that plenty of folks still remember.