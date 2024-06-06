How Fast Is Verizon 5G Home Internet And How Many Devices Can You Connect?

Verizon may not be as well-known for its 5G network as other networks, but that hasn't stopped the major internet and cellular provider from throwing its hat in the ring. If you've grown tired of your current internet provider and are looking for a change of pace, then Verizon might be worth your while, so long as you know what you're getting yourself into.

Similarly to using a mobile phone, Verizon 5G Home Internet delivers its service through a gateway box that picks up wireless signals from the nearest Verizon cell tower. From there, the signal is broadcast as a WiFi network. While the fiber-based Verizon Fios plan is liked by the company's longtime users, its 5G network has become more widespread in recent years, likely in an effort to compete against other well-established networks providers such as T-Mobile. But does it have a feasible chance of catching up to the nation's largest 5G network?

Of course, whatever 5G provider you go with depends on your needs, number of devices, and budgetary restrictions. Thankfully, there's more than likely a plan within Verizon's 5G Home Internet network that will serve you best.