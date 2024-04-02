What To Know Before Switching To T-Mobile Home Internet Service

Many people aren't particularly happy with their internet service provider. They may think they get charged too much, speeds aren't fast enough, or they live in an area where certain internet service opportunities are extremely limited and want to maximize their opportunity. There are many options out there, like Spectrum or Google Fiber, but by and large, all of these ISPs require some kind of wired connection, be it through cable or fiber. However, there are other ways to get internet into your home, and one of the companies providing that option may be a company you didn't even realize had an Internet option, T-Mobile.

Instead of using cable or fiber to provide internet, T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet service utilizes 5G cellular signals, just as your smartphone would. While you would normally connect a modem to a cable line, T-Mobile provides a gateway device that can turn that 5G signal into Wi-Fi for you to connect your devices to. The only cord necessary is the one to plug the gateway into an electrical outlet.

The idea of stepping away from a traditional cable internet service provider may seem like a great idea, but there are a number of things you need to keep in mind before you make the switch over to T-Mobile home internet that may not have crossed your mind while beaming at the thought of no wires.