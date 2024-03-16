What To Know Before Switching Your Phone Service To T-Mobile
Getting and using a smartphone requires signing up with one of many service providers, and figuring out which one to choose can be difficult. If you aren't happy with the one you have, are looking for a change, or have started looking into getting an Android, Apple or other device, T-Mobile is likely one of the providers in contention for your business.
Is T-Mobile the best choice, though? There are many options out there, and it's only one of them. It makes sense to do some digging around before signing a phone contract. Even if you're not super particular there are many factors to consider when signing up with a carrier, and there's no such thing as a perfect choice. T-Mobile is no exception.
The information provided below has been collected from a combination of personal experience as a T-Mobile customer, reputable online sources for mobile news and reviews, and T-Mobile itself.
Pros
You can expect to pay from $50 up to $100 per month for a single line across T-Mobile's various plans, though the per-line cost does, perhaps ironically, decrease when you include more. That said, most single-line prices are competitive with other providers, and each tier supplies unlimited 4G. All of them also provide 5G access, but with T-Mobile it's only unlimited for Magenta and higher-tiered plans.
All of T-Mobile's plans include unlimited talk and texting, unlimited streaming, and let you use your smartphone as a mobile hotspot. Another benefit is the company's overall coverage map, which Android Authority points out is very extensive with its 5G network thanks to its use of low-band. Plans above its Essentials tier come with other perks, not for your smartphone or network, but for things like a few free months of Apple TV+ or Netflix.
It's also important to remember that not all carriers support all smartphones — there will inevitably be some gaps. That said, T-Mobile covers models from many manufacturers including Apple, Samsung, and even OnePlus.
Cons
There are some drawbacks to signing up with T-Mobile, like any other carrier. The per-line cost of its higher plans (Like the $85 Magenta Max or $100 Go5G Next) can be more expensive than similar plans from other companies. So the higher you go, the more comparably expensive it becomes.
Coverage is also a trade-off. While the 5G network is expansive, 4G coverage is lacking. On top of that, the low-band approach that allows T-Mobile to spread its 5G network so far does come at the cost of reduced speeds — meaning its 5G speeds are marginally better than 4G compared to the 5G from other carriers.
One final caveat is that T-Mobile relies on a GSM (Global System for Mobiles) network rather than CDMA (Code Division Multiple Access). This isn't necessarily good or bad, but calls made through CDMA networks tend to come through more clearly and aren't as prone to dropping out when compared to GSM.
Should you switch?
As with anything in life, nobody knows what's best for you besides you. If you're unsure whether or not T-Mobile checks enough of the boxes you're looking for, there's no harm in looking elsewhere. At the very least, it's worth earmarking T-Mobile as an option while doing more research.
Ultimately it's a matter of what you want from a mobile carrier. Do you have strong opinions for or against GSM? Is there a particular brand or model of smartphone you want, and does T-Mobile offer it? Are you more interested in connection speeds or network coverage? How many lines do you want or need? And if you still can't decide, are there any special promotions that may entice you?
There's no such thing as a perfect carrier, but with a bit of detective work and a little patience, you should figure out which one is the best fit.