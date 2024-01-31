T-Mobile's Magenta Max Plan: Is It Really Worth Upgrading?

Mobile phone service carriers' various tiers of service plans offered to customers are always shifting. It can be difficult to figure out when might be a good time to switch plans, as so many variables are in play. Specific to T-Mobile, there are other perks to consider before switching to one of the company's more enticing new plans, like Magenta Max, one of the higher-end plans currently offered by "The Un-Carrier." It contains a lot of great benefits for frequent travel, like international high-speed data and free in-flight Wi-Fi with T-Mobile partners, as well as for those who consume massive amounts of mobile data on their phones. For a lot of people, it's a great option.

There are exceptions, though. T-Mobile has long offered all sorts of unique promotions that go way beyond the tiered plans themselves. For example, maybe you signed up during a buy one/get one free offer for adding new lines, or you activated the T-MobileKickback feature made available during a short window in 2017 and 2018 that knocks $10 off your bill during each cycle for every line that used less than 2 GB of data that month. Maybe you were lucky enough to get an employee's friends and family discount. Those would go away if you switched plans, though, so if you have one or even several of them, then that might be a good reason not to switch.

So, let's take a look at the core perks of upgrading to the Magenta Max plan to help you decide whether it's worth it or not.