These Walmart Onn Car Accessories Cost Less Than $20 And Are Actually Useful

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You're less than $20 away from easier car rides. Onn — which you may know from its line of popular TVs – has a lineup of affordable car accessories at Walmart, and there are two that can actually make a difference in your day to day (plus a couple of bonus accessories).

First up, if you've ever wanted to quickly skip a song, answer a call, or look at GPS directions without fishing your phone out of your pocket or cup holder first, Onn's 7-in-1 Universal Car Phone Mount Kit is perfect for your car. You can use it to mount your phone just about anywhere from your windshield to your AC vent for safer, more efficient operation.

If you want to keep your phone's battery topped up — or you're short on USB ports for passengers' phones — Onn's Bluetooth FM Car Charger is a fantastic $10 solution. If your car doesn't have Bluetooth built-in, it also doubles as a way to play music from your phone (or USB drive) through your car's radio.