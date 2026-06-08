These Walmart Onn Car Accessories Cost Less Than $20 And Are Actually Useful
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You're less than $20 away from easier car rides. Onn — which you may know from its line of popular TVs – has a lineup of affordable car accessories at Walmart, and there are two that can actually make a difference in your day to day (plus a couple of bonus accessories).
First up, if you've ever wanted to quickly skip a song, answer a call, or look at GPS directions without fishing your phone out of your pocket or cup holder first, Onn's 7-in-1 Universal Car Phone Mount Kit is perfect for your car. You can use it to mount your phone just about anywhere from your windshield to your AC vent for safer, more efficient operation.
If you want to keep your phone's battery topped up — or you're short on USB ports for passengers' phones — Onn's Bluetooth FM Car Charger is a fantastic $10 solution. If your car doesn't have Bluetooth built-in, it also doubles as a way to play music from your phone (or USB drive) through your car's radio.
Onn 7-in-1 Universal Car Phone Mount Kit
This 7-in-1 Universal Car Phone Mount Kit from Onn is an all-in-one solution to keeping your phone where you want it while you're on the road. The kit includes a gooseneck cup holder arm, expandable phone cradle, vent mount clip, suction mount, adhesive disk, cable clip, and extension bar. If you're an Uber or Lyft driver (which, by the way, can actually void your car's warranty), food delivery worker, or travel often for your job, having directions in plain view is essential. It can also cut down on distracted driving since you know exactly where your phone is without having to look down at your lap.
The expandable cradle, which is used in all configurations, expands up to 4 inches wide to accommodate nearly every smartphone model — Android or iPhone. Plus, since this is a 7-in-1 kit, you can mount it to your cup holder, then easily move it if you decide you want your phone mounted to your windshield instead. There's a ton of value here for less than $12.
But, if you decide you don't need the 7-in-1 kit, Onn also sells each mount separately for slightly cheaper than the full kit – including the Car Vent Phone Mount, Dashboard & Windshield Cell Phone Mount, and Expandable Smartphone Gooseneck Cup Holder Phone Mount.
Onn Bluetooth FM Car Charger
If your car is older and doesn't support Bluetooth music streaming, or it's short on USB ports, Onn's Bluetooth FM Car Charger is ready and waiting. It features two USB-A ports, plus one USB-C port, for charging your phone, smart watch, or whatever else needs power. That's far from all it does, though. The Bluetooth FM Car Charger also acts as a receiver to enable a Bluetooth connection with your phone, and broadcast it to your car's radio, allowing you to play your music, audiobooks, or podcasts over your car's speakers.
You can even load music onto a USB drive and play it from that. Instead of replacing your entire stereo system, this $10 accessory does the trick. Plus, it features physical buttons for answering and hanging up calls, skipping songs, and adjusting a ring of RGB lighting around the charger.
If, on the other hand, you just want a powerful car charger without the extra functionality, Onn also offers the 40W Dual USB-C Port Car Charger and 62W Multi-Port USB-C/USB-A Car Charger, both of which are also under $20.