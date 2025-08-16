Are Walmart's Onn TVs Any Good? Here's What Users Say
If you're looking for a budget TV, you've likely considered the offerings under the Onn brand at Walmart. They are far cheaper than major TV brands, but they come equipped with large screens and display technologies typically limited to more premium devices. With the promise of getting more bang for your buck, it can be tempting to try out this relatively unknown brand. However, before you jump the gun, you might want to know what users are saying about this product line.
Various online communities reveal that many former owners have criticized Onn TVs. On Reddit, one user claimed: "Onn makes the dimmest, blurriest 4K TVs on the planet," while another opined, "It's fine for a child's room, or a dentist's office, or if you do not care at all about a good-looking image. But it's as low-end a brand as you can get." Over on Walmart's product reviews page, many have complained about glitching and bricked units, although some were happy with their purchase.
When Consumer Reports tested a bunch of Onn TV models, it found that they were inconsistent in terms of performance. While some delivered HD and 4K picture quality, most, if not all, struggled with HDR and sound quality. If you want a budget-friendly unit that produces colorful images with great contrast, CR said it's better to look into other cheap TV brands.
Low prices carry a certain risk
It's hard not to notice the stark difference in pricing when comparing Onn TVs with other brands. A 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV from Onn retails for only $398, while a similar-sized Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV from Samsung starts at $648, and a QLED variant costs much more at $950. With such a huge gap, it's easy to wonder if Onn's pricing explains the quality of its TVs.
Onn is among those brands that many people do not realize are owned by Walmart. It's an electronics brand that sells streaming devices, soundbars, and more. It only started selling TVs in 2019. From the get-go, Walmart positioned Onn TVs for budget-conscious consumers, so expectations have always been fairly low, especially knowing they are the cheapest you can find in each segment. Buying a cheap TV comes with pros and cons, but in Onn's case, the cons outweigh the pros, based on user feedback — although it depends on what you expect from your TV.
Walmart doesn't disclose where the TVs are manufactured, so it's hard to know what exactly goes into the final price tag of an Onn TV. It's important to note that not all Onn TVs are bad, and many users are happy with theirs; however, online communities tend to skew toward the negative. Much like Best Buy's inexpensive Insignia TVs, which are also hounded by negative reviews, you only get what you pay for when you buy an Onn TV.