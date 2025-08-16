Are Walmart's Onn TVs Any Good? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a budget TV, you've likely considered the offerings under the Onn brand at Walmart. They are far cheaper than major TV brands, but they come equipped with large screens and display technologies typically limited to more premium devices. With the promise of getting more bang for your buck, it can be tempting to try out this relatively unknown brand. However, before you jump the gun, you might want to know what users are saying about this product line.

Various online communities reveal that many former owners have criticized Onn TVs. On Reddit, one user claimed: "Onn makes the dimmest, blurriest 4K TVs on the planet," while another opined, "It's fine for a child's room, or a dentist's office, or if you do not care at all about a good-looking image. But it's as low-end a brand as you can get." Over on Walmart's product reviews page, many have complained about glitching and bricked units, although some were happy with their purchase.

When Consumer Reports tested a bunch of Onn TV models, it found that they were inconsistent in terms of performance. While some delivered HD and 4K picture quality, most, if not all, struggled with HDR and sound quality. If you want a budget-friendly unit that produces colorful images with great contrast, CR said it's better to look into other cheap TV brands.