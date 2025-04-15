The 3 Best Cheap TV Brands You Can Buy (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smart TVs have become so commonplace that they're rarely explicitly mentioned when we talk about must-have smart home devices. Nearly every option online and in-store now offers connectivity to the internet, integration with services like Google Home and Alexa, and access to a marketplace where you can grab streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. Therefore, the deciding factors when picking a television have shifted away from just their "smart" capabilities into more nuanced features like improved display technologies, panel size, and refresh rates.

Advertisement

Though only higher-end TVs offer the best of the best, budget-friendly models have come a long way in bridging this gap. There are both pros and cons of buying a cheap TV, but when you're restricted to a budget, the downsides become more of a trade-off than a dealbreaker. Even so, certain manufacturers in the U.S. and around the world have managed to gather a strong reputation for operating in the budget-conscious segments of the market, which is often the most competitive.

With so many options across different retailers, which brand should your next television come from? Based on user reviews, feature sets, and overall popularity, we've compiled a quick selection of the three best budget-friendly TV manufacturers you should keep an eye on. You can find further details about our methodology at the end of this read.

Advertisement