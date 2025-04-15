The 3 Best Cheap TV Brands You Can Buy (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart TVs have become so commonplace that they're rarely explicitly mentioned when we talk about must-have smart home devices. Nearly every option online and in-store now offers connectivity to the internet, integration with services like Google Home and Alexa, and access to a marketplace where you can grab streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. Therefore, the deciding factors when picking a television have shifted away from just their "smart" capabilities into more nuanced features like improved display technologies, panel size, and refresh rates.
Though only higher-end TVs offer the best of the best, budget-friendly models have come a long way in bridging this gap. There are both pros and cons of buying a cheap TV, but when you're restricted to a budget, the downsides become more of a trade-off than a dealbreaker. Even so, certain manufacturers in the U.S. and around the world have managed to gather a strong reputation for operating in the budget-conscious segments of the market, which is often the most competitive.
With so many options across different retailers, which brand should your next television come from? Based on user reviews, feature sets, and overall popularity, we've compiled a quick selection of the three best budget-friendly TV manufacturers you should keep an eye on. You can find further details about our methodology at the end of this read.
TCL
Founded in 1981, TCL originally started off as a company that sold audio tapes in the Chinese market. Fast-forward a couple of decades, and TCL is one of the most popular TV brands in several parts of the world — best known for its aggressive pricing and feature-packed products. The company entered the US market in 2014 and has continued to deliver smart TVs at budget-friendly price points.
Despite consistently undercutting more premium brands such as Samsung and LG, TCL TVs are good and are received well by its customers. Take, for example, the TCL 40-inch Class S3 television, priced at $229 with over 2,200 reviews and a 4.4-star rating on Amazon. It's a 1080p LED smart television that comes with Roku TV — meaning you get access to all modern streaming platforms and various other features. For not a whole lot more at $297, the TCL Q65 QLED TV upgrades you to a larger 55-inch 4K display.
QLED and OLED are very different display technologies, but you do get enhanced brightness and contrast levels on a QLED TV compared to LED options. TCL's portfolio of smart TVs is rich and diverse, with options in the Mini LED space that are still comparatively cheaper than the competition. The company's focus and popularity in the budget segment does not diminish its ability to compete in the higher-end tiers — TCL's $27,000 115-inch Mini LED TV is a great example.
Hisense
Hisense might sound like a relatively new brand, but it's been in operation since 1969 when it started as a radio factory in China. Once you gain an understanding of Hisense TV models, picking the best option for your needs becomes easier. Its A6 Series of televisions is a popular pick in the budget segment. The Hisense 43-inch Class A6 TV, for example, is a compelling 4K offering at $238. The TV comes with Dolby Vision, DTS X, and runs the more friendly Google TV operating system. It has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon across 4,500 reviews, with many customers praising its value proposition and picture quality.
The Class A6 Series is available in a few screen sizes, going all the way up to 85-inches for what can be considered a remarkably affordable $699 at retailers such as Best Buy. These LCD TVs come with a good variety of ports, support for HDR10, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The A7 Series offers a nearly identical range of TVs, featuring a wider color gamut.
Priced at $649 on Amazon, the Hisense 65-inch U6 Series TV is another popular pick, with over 4,500 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. The U6 Series represents Hisense's mid-range segment, boasting QLED technology. Much like TCL, Hisense also operates in the premium segment, with its U9 and UX Series offering a no-compromise experience.
Roku
Most recognize Roku as a brand that manufactures and sells media streaming players—accessories that you can hook up to an existing TV to give it smart features. Roku's fascinating history dates back to the creation of the digital video recorder (DVR), which spiraled into an idea that led to the wide range of Roku devices we have today. You will also notice certain televisions with Roku TVs sold by manufacturers like TCL and Hisense.
Roku also makes its own televisions, and they offer a great bang for your buck. The Roku 43-inch smart TV retails at $249 and has a positive 4.5-star rating across 3,000 reviews on Amazon. Roku TV buyers often praise its picture quality and user interface, which is built from the ground up to deliver a seamless and intuitive streaming experience.
Unlike TCL and Hisense, Roku's TV models are much easier to understand. The Select Series is the most competitive in terms of pricing and features and comes in a handful of different screen sizes. You get support for HDR10+, a 4K resolution, and an excellent remote control that you can directly plug a pair of headphones into. The Plus Series starts at $499 and features QLED panels with Dolby Vision. You can pick up a 75-inch Plus Series Roku TV that retails at $749 on Amazon and has a 4.4-star rating. The Pro Series is where you can find Mini LED options and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Why these TV brands were selected
TCL, Hisense, and Roku are all well-known players in the smart television space. Though you can often pick up a discounted TV from big-name brands like Samsung and LG during the festive season, budget-oriented manufacturers like the ones we've mentioned in this article are known for providing a richer set of features for the price.
We've based our recommendations on reviews left by legitimate customers on Amazon. You can find similarly high ratings across popular TV models from these brands at other retailers, such as Best Buy. Although these manufacturers cater to the budget and mid-range market segment, they are well-established brands with years of experience crafting and selling televisions, both in the U.S. and other countries.
Moreover, TCL, Hisense, and Roku all offer a limited one-year warranty for their televisions in the U.S., and customer reviews do not suggest any glaring issues with their products.