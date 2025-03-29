OLED Vs. QLED TVs: Which One Offers The Best Picture Quality?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you set out to buy yourself a new television, there are a lot of factors at play. You need to choose the right size for your space, make sure it has HDR10 or Dolby Vision capabilities and maybe most importantly, it needs to fit within your budget. Although televisions have become much more affordable in recent years as technology becomes more readily accessible and widespread, there are still several different tiers to TV pricing. This usually comes down to what kind of TV it is. Yes, you are more than likely looking at a TV with 4K resolution, but not all 4K TVs are created equal. There is no better illustration of that than with two of the most popular and highest rated types of TVs: OLEDs and QLEDs.

OLED, which stands for organic light-emitting diode, is the older of the two technologies, going all the way back to the tiny 2007 Sony XEL-1. It has stood at the top of the food chain when it comes to high-quality television visuals ever since. However, in 2017, Samsung launched its QLED tech, which is short for quantum dot light-emitting diode, and the company also formed an alliance with Hisense and TCL with the hopes of replacing OLEDs at the top of the pyramid with QLEDs. Well, both of these types of televisions have their benefits, and no matter what circumstance you might find yourself in needing a new TV, either one will be a great option. If we are talking strictly about picture quality, though, there is really only one winner: OLED.

