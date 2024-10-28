Will Driving For Uber Or Lyft Void Your Car's Warranty? What You Should Know

There is no dearth of folks who use their car sparingly and often lease it for ridesharing services such as Uber or Lyft. A sizeable number also includes folks who only partake in it as a side hustle to make some extra cash. However, there is always the question of warranties, considering the car is being used for commercial purposes. So, does driving for Uber and Lyft void a car's warranty? Well, the answer is complicated, and depending on the car brand, it can be yes, or no. It varies based on the car brand, the dealership status, the insurance provider, and even the protections afforded by local laws.

Take a look at the terms and conditions of Hyundai's comprehensive extended warranty package. It clearly mentions that the package doesn't cover damage or failure on a vehicle if it originates from "transport for hire of persons or goods, taxi service or short or long term self-drive hire or driving school or any commercial use." So, there you have it. Hyundai clearly prohibits the commercial use of its cars.

MG, on the other hand, takes a slightly different approach. It offers a warranty worth 7 years covering unlimited kilometers on cars geared for personal use. MG's warranty explicitly allows commercial use of the car without voiding the warranty but reduces the distance driven to 150,000 kilometers. The agreement covers "rental purpose, taxi, courier vehicle, driving school vehicle, hire car or bus and tour vehicle."

