Everything You Need To Know About Your Tesla Warranty

All new Tesla vehicles leave the factory with what the American automaker calls a New Vehicle Limited Warranty. The package includes prescribed warranty periods for the car, the supplemental restraint system, the battery pack and drive unit, and the body rust limited warranty.

The Tesla basic vehicle warranty is for four years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. The coverage begins on the first day the new Tesla delivers to its corporate, retail, or lease clients. Meanwhile, the supplemental restraint system has a five-year/60,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first) and covers any defects to the materials or quality of the seat belts or airbags.

One of the most essential guarantees buyers should know about when purchasing a new electric car is the battery and drive unit warranty. The battery pack is the costliest part of any EV, and having a lengthy warranty covers the cost of replacement if the battery pack (or electric motors) fails or degrades within the prescribed warranty period.