Here's What Tesla Roadside Assistance Actually Covers (And What It Doesn't)

Tesla's Roadside Assistance, per Tesla [PDF], offers coverage for the basic issues that are most likely to arise, as well as towing in certain situations. Everywhere except China — where towing distance is unlimited — Tesla covers the first 500 miles of towing, after which any additional distance towed is paid by the driver. Importantly, towing is only covered by Tesla if the issue that immobilized the vehicle is determined to be covered under warranty, otherwise it's the driver's responsibility to pay for the towing service.

Flat tires and damaged wheels are covered under Tesla's Roadside Assistance policy. In the case of a flat, the provider will bring a loaner wheel and install it on the vehicle and take the damaged tire to a service center for repair. The loaner wheel can be used for up to three days, and arrangements should be made with the local service center to exchange the loaner for the original wheel. It should be noted that it's up to owners to provide the operator of the tow service with detailed towing instructions from the Roadside Assistance Guide in the glovebox. This is important, because Tesla will not cover any damage caused by towing.

Tesla's Roadside Assistance also includes a Lockout Service, where a technician will be sent out to unlock a car that's experiencing a malfunction resulting in the driver being locked out of the car. The service is limited, and lockouts are only covered if the vehicle is offline or if it cannot be remotely unlocked by Tesla or the driver. If all else fails, the service provider can also tow your vehicle up to 50 miles to the nearest service center to provide assistance there. If it needs to be towed further, the driver will need to pay for the difference.