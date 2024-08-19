Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It? What You Need To Know

An extended warranty covers some major repairs for your car when your manufacturer's warranty expires. Some people choose to get one that runs concurrently with the manufacturer's warranty, while others get one after purchasing a used car just so they get that extra layer of protection. In theory, it's a sound investment that ensures you're not left vulnerable when your car breaks down unexpectedly.

However, an extended warranty isn't for everyone. According to a recent study by Consumer Affairs, while nearly 50% of car owners in the U.S. hold an extended warranty, only about 10% actually end up using it. In a separate survey conducted by Consumer Reports, more than 70% of the participants said they won't be repurchasing an extended warranty anytime soon.

If you're considering getting one for your car, you first need to understand what the warranty actually covers, and whether it's the right fit for your needs. With that information, you can make an informed decision about whether or not an extended warranty is worth your money.