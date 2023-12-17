How Many Miles Can You Drive Once The Gas Light Turns On?

Running out of gas is one of the biggest headaches when it comes to driving a car. Being stuck on the side of the road and walking to the nearest gas station is embarrassing, and it always happens at the worst time. While most cars track how many miles you have left, the number can be inconsistent, and eventually, even that turns off. So, how long can you drive once your gas light turns on?

Unfortunately, given how many different vehicles are on the road, it's hard to give an exact number. Numerous factors determine how many miles you can drive when your gas light turns on, including the car's make and model, the weather conditions, and your habits as a driver. However, according to NAPA, a safe rule to follow is that you have between 30 and 50 miles in the tank once your gas light comes on, but you should always aim for the lower end of that range. AAA, which's towed countless gas-less cars on the side of the road, corroborates the estimate, saying the 30 to 50-mile range is safe for most cars, noting that larger vehicles drive up to 80 miles.

So, while you can likely go a fair distance with your gas light on, you should always strive to fill up and avoid the situation. (But don't top off your gas tank because that's a huge mistake.)