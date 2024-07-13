Can Dead Car Batteries Be Recharged? How To Tell When It's Time For A Replacement

Car batteries are a consumable item and need replacing every few years after normal wear and tear. However, new batteries sometimes lose their charge for a variety of reasons, ranging from a faulty alternator or electrical system to lights being left on. Fortunately, you can recharge a dead car battery raher easily. But it's critical to understand why an otherwise good battery could fail at the most inopportune times.

When your 12-volt car battery dies or goes flat, a chemical process called "sulfation" is usually the culprit. All lead-acid and valve-regulated lead-acid batteries (VRLA or sealed maintenance-free car batteries) produce lead sulfate when discharging stores up power. The lead sulfate reverts to lead dioxide, sulfuric acid, or lead when the battery recharges via the vehicle alternator or an external power source.

However, insufficient recharging could turn the lead sulfate into sulfate crystals that cling to the plates inside the battery. When this happens, the battery capacity will deteriorate, eventually destroying it and rendering it obsolete when left unchecked. The sulfate deposits on the plates will lead to unnecessary expansion. This is why some battery casings bulge, often with the plates cracking in the process.

A sulfated car battery isn't always obvious. Symptoms are can include longer charging times, a lower recharging capacity, and poor battery efficiency. This all can lead to hard starting or a no-start condition. The good news is that a dead or sulfated car battery can be recharged or reconditioned using a multi-level 12V battery charger.