What Is The 50/70 Rule When Flying A Plane?

There are many risks to flying. Some might assume turbulence is a major risk, but in reality, there's little need to be afraid of with turbulence. Ask any pilot, and they'll tell you the two times where flight riskiness is at its highest is during takeoff and landing. For takeoff in particular, there are so many variables — from wind to birds to engine functionality — that pilots need to be extra vigilant when they are preparing for takeoff. One good rule that pilots should always keep in mind is the "50/70 Rule."

This isn't an official rule, but the FAA recommends it as a good rule of thumb. The 50/70 Rule is simple: When taking off, you should reach 70% of your plane's rotation speed by the time you reach the halfway point of your takeoff distance. This comes from the physics principal that distance correlates with the square of takeoff velocity. 0.7² is 0.49, or 49%, hence the more digestible 50% rule of thumb.

Not every runway is marked the same, so it can be a little tricky to know exactly when you hit that halfway point. Some runways have markers telling you how many thousands of feet are left on the runway, like a "3" signifying 3,000 feet remaining. For others, it's best to pick a landmark that's at roughly the halfway point, such as a tower a perpendicular cross path. Keep in mind, you're looking for the halfway point of your takeoff distance, not of the runway. If you haven't reached 70% of your rotation speed when you reach that point, you should abort the takeoff to assess what the issue is, be it mechanical, weight, wind, or something else.