What Causes Turbulence When Flying & Can It Be Dangerous?

Jet streams are natural bands of fast-moving winds at around 30,000 feet or more above the ground. Planes often fly with these jet streams whenever possible to gain up to 150 knots of extra ground speed and save fuel, much like rowing a boat downstream. However, flying with a jet stream can also cause turbulence if the airplane encounters a strong wind shear. The situation can feel contradictory to the passengers, as the plane can severely jolt despite clear weather outside, giving it the name clear air turbulence.

Rising warm air, also known as thermals, can form clouds that jolt an airplane midair. In some cases, they become large storm clouds that cause a severe form of turbulence known as thermal turbulence. Pilots take note of these types of conditions beforehand and create flight plans to avoid this extreme weather. Air traffic control also helps the pilots stay away from thermal turbulence while flying. Turbulence can also occur when mechanical factors such as buildings, trees, and more block the wind. The wind can then form vortices after hitting these structures and rise up. The effect is further amplified around large structures like mountains, and the resulting vortices can shoot up thousands of feet into the sky. Pilots usually confirm their presence before entering the affected airspace and change course accordingly.

Wake turbulence is a type of air instability caused by other airplanes. The air exiting the wing tips forms vortices proportional to the aircraft's size, and planes immediately behind it can experience turbulence as a result. Steering the airplane a few hundred feet away from these vortices is enough to avoid them. Apart from these, thunderstorms and temperature inversion layers can also cause turbulence.