Flying In And Avoiding Extreme Weather: How Pilots Handle Nature's Challenges

The main strategy that pilots employ when it comes to bad weather is to simply avoid it in the first place. Pilots are trained to be risk averse, and that means flying into an area where adverse weather could affect the flight is something most would never purposely do. Speaking to SlashGear, Baumgardner explained that the aim when dealing with extreme weather is to go around it. "We will usually navigate around the weather," he said. "Especially weather that has convective activity. However, if we can't make it through extreme weather, we will either divert or turn around."

Advertisement

Similarly, according to Meadows, if a situation is deemed potentially harmful, then the aircraft will not carry on going forward. That could mean taking a different route, making a landing at a nearby airport, or even turning around completely and going back to where they came from. After all, the idea there is a safer part of the aircraft is a myth, so it's best to just avoid anything risky altogether.

When asked about the possibility of encountering unavoidable storms and particularly bad weather, Meadows explained: "If the weather cannot be avoided, and it's so bad that it's unsafe, then we do not go through it; we either land somewhere else that's close, or we turn around and go home if that makes more sense."

Advertisement