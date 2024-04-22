A Veteran Commercial Pilot Shatters One Longstanding Myth Of Airplane Safety

As IATA data showed, you're unlikely to get into a plane crash. If we go by the number of safe flights over the past five years, you must fly daily for more than 2,471,000 years to be involved in one. Nevertheless, awareness is the key to survival if you face an in-flight emergency.

Professor Ed Galea of the University of Greenwich told ABC News, "You are responsible for your life. If you know what you're doing, you've got a better chance of surviving." Prof. Galea studied the seating plan of several aircraft accidents and discovered that passengers moved an average of five rows before exiting a plane.

Discovery TV even sponsored a few episodes on different shows that studied the effects of plane crashes on humans. In 2012, the network crashed a Boeing 727 in the Sonoran desert and found that bracing for impact will significantly enhance a passenger's chances of survival. Not coincidentally, this study confirmed that passengers seated within five rows of an emergency exit had the best chance of survival, backing up Galea's findings.

Furthermore, the Killer Brace Position episode on Mythbusters (Season 3, Episode 13), which aired in June 2005, tested the brace position with real people (the hosts). It showed that it effectively reduced the forces on their bodies that would've otherwise injured them during a crash.

Finally, no matter where you sit, you should always listen to the emergency briefing before every flight and read the emergency cards, no matter how many times you've heard and read them. "If you haven't thought about what you might do and prepared, the thing becomes overwhelming and you shut down," Galea said. "You can prepare yourself to react appropriately in emergency situations."